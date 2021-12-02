Wear a Piece of Outer Space Around Your Neck With These Meteorite Necklaces

Wish you could give someone a gift that's as special as a shooting star? Well, the artists behind Yugen Handmade have created a line of space jewelry that comes pretty close. Their unique pendant necklaces feature real remnants of Campo del Cielo meteorite.

The Stardust Vial Specimen Necklace, for instance, includes a petite curved tube, inside of which is black dust from a meteorite. Each necklace is made by hand with a different set of dust that may vary in size and color, ensuring that each piece is completely one-of-a-kind.

Similarly, the Oval Raw Meteorite Necklace features a piece of genuine Campo del Cielo meteorite surrounded by a silver oval frame and suspended on a delicate chain. Due to the custom nature of this accessory, each pendant will contain a uniquely shaped piece of meteorite. It is sure to add a celestial touch to any outfit.

Carry a piece of outer space with you when you wear these meteorite necklaces.

Stardust Vial Specimen Meteorite Necklace

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace in Matte Brushed Silver

Space Time Hourglass Necklace with Meteorite Dust

