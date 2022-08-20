Illustrations Imagine Exquisite Art Nouveau-Inspired Jewelry as Iridescent Insects

Los Angeles-based artist Sasha Vinogradova creates art that resembles a fantastical reality. Her latest series of digital illustrations reimagines the forms of different insects as exquisite art nouveau-inspired pieces of jewelry, merging their bodies with shimmering metal and gem details.
As a 3D and photo composite artist, Vinogradova has worked with numerous clients like Disney, Netflix, and HBO. Jewel Insects is a project that challenged her skills to transform moths, butterflies, beetles, and more into precious accessories. “The series combines two of my passions: natural and ornamental motifs,” she tells My Modern Met. “Each artwork in the series focuses on the single insect and depicts it as a jewelry piece.”
You can find tutorials on how to create digital art via Vinogradova's website, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.
Los Angeles-based artist Sasha Vinogradova created a series of art nouveau-inspired illustrations.
She uses her digital art skills to imagine jewelry in the form of different insects.
