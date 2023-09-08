Home / Entertainment / Music

Sir Anthony Hopkins Stuns Hotel Staff With an Impromptu Piano Performance in the Lobby

By Regina Sienra on September 8, 2023

With 190 acting credits under his belt, Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the most well-known actors of our time. But in addition to his epic performances—which have earned him two Oscars— Hopkins is a brilliant musician and composer. He recently dazzled the staff of a hotel with an impromptu piano performance in the lobby and, luckily, he posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

In the clip, The Silence of the Lambs actor plays one of his own compositions. His fingers move smoothly across the keys, and he even gets a little adventurous by crossing his right hand over his left at some point. He also plays with the sound by making use of the pedals. In the end, Hopkins says, “Nice piano,” as the crowd of onlookers claps for him.

As a longtime music lover, this is far from his first piano performance. In fact, over the years, Hopkins has shared videos of himself playing his own compositions at the piano, sometimes even with his cat on his lap.

Though he’s best known for his acting, Hopkins has long talked about his passion for music. “Music was my first desire, my first wish—and then I became an actor,” the actor told Gramophone Magazine in an interview recovered by Classic FM. “I wrote a piece in 1957 when I was 20…it was kind of evocative. It was all improvised; the thing lasted about 10 minutes. Eventually, though, I abandoned the ambition.”

Despite leaning towards acting, his connection to music has found a way onto the big screen. In 1994, he made his directorial debut with August, for which he also wrote the score after a producer urged him to. He has also spoken about how music has helped him find a way into his roles. “I listened to Copland all the time when preparing to play Richard Nixon on film,” he recalled.

To stay up to date with Hopkins and his musical side, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

Anthony Hopkins is a celebrated actor with nearly 200 acting credits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

He even won two Academy Awards for acting, his latest being for Best Actor in 2021, at the age of 83.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

But did you know he is also a brilliant musician and composer? He recently dazzled the staff of a hotel with an impromptu piano performance.

Through social media, he continued to share videos of himself playing his own compositions at the piano.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

“Music was my first desire, my first wish—and then I became an actor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Anthony Hopkins: Instagram
h/t: [Classic FM]

Related Articles:

10 Movies That Bring The Lives of Great Artists to the Silver Screen

Watch Ludovico Einaudi Perform Timeless Classical Piano Compositions for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

Man Plays Song by The Lumineers on a Public Piano, Then a Band Member Joined Him

5-Year-Old Italian Piano Prodigy Wows Crowd With Amazing Mozart Rendition

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Unknown Musician Dazzles the Public by Flawlessly Playing the Guitar and Tap Dancing at the Same Time
13-Year-Old Joins a Busker in the Streets of Ireland for a Beautiful Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”
Metal Singer From ‘Disturbed’ Gets off Stage Mid-Concert to Comfort a Crying Child
Scientists Recreate a Pink Floyd Song Using Brain Activity of Listeners in New Study
Watch This Highly Skilled Drummer’s Mind-Blowing Covers of Famous Rock and Pop Songs
Guitarist Asks Stranger To Sing With Him and Is Shocked by His Amazing Performance

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster
Ed Sheeran Surprises and Serenades Newly Married Couple at a Karaoke Bar
Jay-Z Becomes First Black Male Recording Artist to Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone
Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained
RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56
Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.