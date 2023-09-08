Sir Anthony Hopkins Stuns Hotel Staff With an Impromptu Piano Performance in the Lobby

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

With 190 acting credits under his belt, Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the most well-known actors of our time. But in addition to his epic performances—which have earned him two Oscars— Hopkins is a brilliant musician and composer. He recently dazzled the staff of a hotel with an impromptu piano performance in the lobby and, luckily, he posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

In the clip, The Silence of the Lambs actor plays one of his own compositions. His fingers move smoothly across the keys, and he even gets a little adventurous by crossing his right hand over his left at some point. He also plays with the sound by making use of the pedals. In the end, Hopkins says, “Nice piano,” as the crowd of onlookers claps for him.

As a longtime music lover, this is far from his first piano performance. In fact, over the years, Hopkins has shared videos of himself playing his own compositions at the piano, sometimes even with his cat on his lap.

Though he’s best known for his acting, Hopkins has long talked about his passion for music. “Music was my first desire, my first wish—and then I became an actor,” the actor told Gramophone Magazine in an interview recovered by Classic FM. “I wrote a piece in 1957 when I was 20…it was kind of evocative. It was all improvised; the thing lasted about 10 minutes. Eventually, though, I abandoned the ambition.”

Despite leaning towards acting, his connection to music has found a way onto the big screen. In 1994, he made his directorial debut with August, for which he also wrote the score after a producer urged him to. He has also spoken about how music has helped him find a way into his roles. “I listened to Copland all the time when preparing to play Richard Nixon on film,” he recalled.

To stay up to date with Hopkins and his musical side, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

