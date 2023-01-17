Home / Entertainment

Brendan Fraser Tears Up During Critics’ Choice Awards Acceptance Speech for Best Actor

By Regina Sienra on January 17, 2023
Brendan Fraser Tears Up During Speech After Winning Critics' Choice Award

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

Brendan Fraser was one of the most popular actors of the 1990s. Appearing in fan favorites such as Encino Man, George of the Jungle, and The Mummy, the beloved actor fell out of the spotlight. His love for his craft never abandoned him, though. His luck turned when he landed the lead role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and now the spotlight is on him once again. He delivered a powerful performance that captivated audiences upon the film's release. His compelling work has just recently led him to win the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor. Keeping up with a momentum of memorable and moving speeches, like that of Ke Huy Quan at the Golden Globes, Fraser gave some tearful remarks when accepting the trophy.

“It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America—the rest are asleep. I don’t know what it means, either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me,” he began. “Where were you for ‘Furry Vengeance'?” he continued, referencing his 2010 comedy film that has an abysmal 7% from film critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the movie has spurred some controversies about the depiction of its protagonist, Fraser chose to highlight the positive elements of the story. “This movie, The Whale, is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place,” Fraser explained in his speech. He then thanked his co-stars, Hong Chau and Sadie Sink. “Your talent precedes your years. It took me 32 years to get here,” he said to the latter.

The actor then thanked Aronofsky for the opportunity, which transcends this one role. “Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you’ve found me,” he said, as his voice began to break. “And like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.”

Fraser wrapped his speech through tears, leaving the room with an uplifting message. “If you, like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea… I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

Actor Brendan Fraser gave a tearful and moving speech after winning the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down Exit Music and Continues Her Iconic Golden Globe Speech

Jennifer Coolidge Makes Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech About the Power of Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Inspiring Oscars Acceptance Speech Denounces Hate

Watch Taylor Swift Deliver an Inspiring Commencement Speech to ‘22 Graduates

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cosplayer Dresses as Wednesday Addams and Perfectly Recreates Her Iconic Dance
Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down Exit Music and Continues Her Iconic Golden Globe Speech
Jennifer Coolidge Makes Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech About the Power of Friendship
Camouflaged Cameraman Becomes a Fan Favorite at Hockey Tournament
Ke Huy Quan Delivers an Emotional Speech After Golden Globes Win
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to Nominate Ryan Reynolds for “Spirited” Song

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor Edward Norton Discovers That Pocahontas Is His 12th Great Grandmother
Olympic Figure Skater Recreates the Iconic ’Wednesday‘ Dance on Ice
Jamie Lee Curtis Declares She Is “Pro-Aging,” Wants Us To Move Past the Term “Anti-Aging”
Lizzo Shares the Spotlight With 17 Female Activists After Winning People’s Champion Award
Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease
Jason Momoa Makes Traditional Hawaiian Malo His New Favorite Piece of Clothing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.