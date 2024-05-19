Marriage is a big step, so the more you can learn from others before jumping in, the better. Recently, one flight attendant thought the best gift she could give a bride-to-be on one of her flights was words of encouragement and advice.

On a Southwest flight to Austin, a crew member announced over the PA that a young woman named Bri was on her bachelorette trip. After presenting her as “royalty on board” and “quite a princess,” the flight attendant then asked the rest of the passengers for a favor. “I need a little help from every lady on the plane that is married or has been married. I’m going to walk up and down the aisle, and I’m going to give out a napkin,” the flight attendant said.

“Get out a pen or something to write with, share amongst yourselves, if you would take a moment to write a little note of encouragement or piece of advice. What was something you would like to have known before you became a bride? If you could write that down so that I can pass that off to her, and she can hold on to those for a long time to remember this specific trip.”

The bride-to-be was profoundly moved by the gesture, which also included getting a crown and a sash made out of snacks. Still, the real treat was the dozens of messages she got from her fellow passengers—some short, sweet, and congratulatory, while others took their time and wrote long, insightful messages.

“Bri, keep going on weekly dates. It's okay to go to bed angry. Don't have any difficult conversations when you're hungry, and make sure you always come first. Always!” said one note. Another read, “Always communicate your feelings, even if it feels awkward. Before you say ‘I do,' make sure you know who you are as an individual so you can grow together as partners in life in a healthy way.”

Others had more specific notes like having a maid of honor carry tissue paper in case she needs it during the ceremony or remembering to eat, as the wedding excitement can make some forget about food. Others were wise but cheeky, encompassing the great adventure ahead in a couple of phrases: “Marry your best friend. Beyond that, never start doing a job you’re not prepared to do forever (like ironing), and NEVER shovel snow! Best wishes for a lifetime of happiness.”

h/t: [reddit]

Related Articles:

Bride Finds Dream Wedding Dress at Thrift Store for Only $43

Bride Leaves Empty Chair for Late Son and Is Shocked By Who Is Sitting There

Bride and Dad Dance to Old Home Video of Them Dancing to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Bird Landing on Bride’s Head Wins 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest