Home / Wedding

Man Solves 20-Year-Old Family Mystery During Toast at His Brother’s Wedding

By Regina Sienra on February 1, 2024

Some people see wedding speeches as a great opportunity to praise the bride and groom, or maybe crack some jokes. But for a man named Dylan Hannum, it offered the perfect chance to put a family mystery to bed. After over 20 years of hiding a secret, he finally came clean to his older brother, David, the groom, and his best friend Mark.

In a video that has since gone viral, the younger Hannum is seen delivering his wedding speech. Like many before him, he begins telling a story about when he and the groom were kids. The man reminisces about a time when he was around 8 year old, when Dave and Mark were over at his house playing paintball at his house. “I love playing paintball myself,” he says while the groom looks somewhat uncomfortable, wondering where this tale might lead.

“So when Mark came over and wanted to play, I asked if I could join and they shot me down like any older brother would do to any little brother,” he continues. “But like any other little brother, I ran upstairs, I got my stuff anyway and I was gonna follow them, whether they liked it or not.” The kid wasn't going to let it slide that easily. “When I got my stuff and came downstairs, they were gone. So I picked a couple of Mark's paintballs and I threw them at the house next door.”

Upon making sense of the story, the groom and his friend look up with disbelief from their tables. “Wait, wait, wait,” he lets out, while his lifelong friend screams, “No way!” The younger brother resumes his story, sharing how the groom reassured the neighbors and his parents that it couldn't have been either of them. Both men are shocked, and the groom reveals that he got in a lot of trouble for that back in the day. Since the neighbors didn't believe the kids at the time, they had to clean it up. “I knew I was going to have to tell eventually but boy, I was really wanting to watch TV that day. So I bring this up 20 years later, as a wedding gift to him for closure, that I'm the one who threw those paintballs. So thank you for letting me watch TV that night.”

The crowd erupted in applause, including the two falsely accused men. Despite the tardy reveal, they smiled with delight. Not only is closure a memorable and free gift, but this story also offers a glimpse into the lifelong friendship between two brothers. Maybe, just maybe, that's the real gift.

In a video that has since gone viral, a man put a 20-year-old family mystery to bed during a wedding speech. He was the one to blame in a shenanigan that put his older brother, the groom, in a lot of trouble when they were kids.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding

95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding

Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show

Loving Brother Handcrafts Incredible Prom Dress for His Sister After His Family Couldn’t Afford One

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bride Leaves Empty Chair for Late Son and Is Shocked By Who Is Sitting There
Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding
Bird Landing on Bride’s Head Wins 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest
100-Year-Old Grandma Takes the Role of Flower Girl at Her Granddaughter’s Wedding
Boyfriend Films Girlfriend With Ring Hiding in Plain Sight for Weeks Before Finally Proposing to Her
Bride and Dad Dance to Old Home Video of Them Dancing to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Llama Is Brought to a Wedding Dressed as a Groomsman and Steals the Show
Woman Finds $6,200 Designer Wedding Dress at Goodwill for Just $25
News Anchor Unknowingly Reports Her Own Proposal to Her Fellow TV Journalist Boyfriend Live on Camera
Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos
Bride Asks Parents to Have First Dance at Her Own Wedding Since They Didn’t Have Their Own
95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.