Loving Brother Handcrafts Incredible Prom Dress for His Sister After His Family Couldn’t Afford One

There’s nothing quite like the unbreakable bond between siblings, but there’s one brother in the Philippines who recently went above and beyond for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao decided to undertake an epic fashion project when he discovered his family couldn’t afford to rent a prom dress for his younger sister, Lu Asey Keanna Oyao. The Culture and Arts Education student from Zamboanga City got to work designing and putting together an elaborate one-of-a-kind winter ball gown that allowed his sister to have her fairytale moment.

Oyao shared his heartwarming story in a now-viral Facebook post, where the devoted brother revealed his initial design sketches and progress shots. The young designer claims to have looked to the Internet for inspiration. He writes, “I browse on YouTube and on Google on different types of ball dresses, especially Michael Cinco's Spring and Summer Collection.” He sketched out his design—complete with a show-stopping skirt, a corset-style bodice, wing-like sleeves, and even a crown. His extravagant vision was clearly going to be a challenge to pull off, and even Oyao began to second-guess himself. He admitted, “I didn't expect that I could do this on time. I even doubted myself if I could do this or not because the concept is different from what is already being done.”

Despite his momentary apprehension, Oyao managed to turn his sketch into a jaw-dropping reality. He chose royal-blue and white fabric (the color theme of the winter prom) and began sewing together the gown, piece by piece. The final result looks like a dress that could belong to a Disney princess. The huge skirt features white ribbon in a criss-cross pattern, white plastic flowers, and crystal beads. The loving brother even hand-painted the bodice in an ombré blue hue and added structural sleeves that look similar to butterfly wings. Oyao shared photos of his sister wearing his creation at the Valentine’s Day prom, where she looks both beautiful and proud to be wearing his design to celebrate her final year of junior high school.

“I've done my part very well as your supportive brother and I will never get tired of supporting you, that's your brother's promise to you,” Oyao wrote to his sister in the post. “I hope I make you happy this Valentine's Day. Even though we didn't get your wish for the best dress, for me it was the best dress and the best because you are wearing it.” He adds, “Your brother loves you so much.”

Check out Oyao’s amazing handmade dress below, plus some photos that reveal his making process.

Philippines-based student Maverick Francisco Oyao handmade this incredible prom dress for his sister, Lu Asey Keanna Oyao.

He designed it when he realized his family couldn’t afford to rent a gown for the occasion.

He shared his making process online, revealing how to created the elaborate look.

Maverick Francisco Oyao: Facebook

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Maverick Francisco Oyao.

