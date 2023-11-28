Home / Art / Installation

Hundreds of Glowing Spheres Light Up Immersive Installation in Japan

By Margherita Cole on November 28, 2023
Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: White, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

Walking into one of teamLab‘s exhibitions is like entering another world. The international art collective recently unveiled three new installations, all of which explore the mesmerizing effects of light and color. Titled Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling light, and Environmental Light; Flowers and People – Megalith Crystal Formation; and Black Waves – Megalith Crystal Formation, these seemingly boundless artworks are hosted at the teamLab Borderless museum in Azabudai Hills, Tokyo, Japan.

Bubble Universe takes place in a room with hundreds of glowing spheres. Each of these orbs contains unique changing lights which interact with guests and the environment itself, making for an interactive and dynamic exhibit. “When a person stops and stands still near a sphere, the nearest sphere shines brightly and resonates a tone, and the light spreads from that sphere to its nearest sphere,” teamLab explains in a statement. “The light from that sphere continues to spread only to the nearest sphere, passing through each sphere only once and becoming a single trajectory of light. The light born from an individual person and the light born from others intersect.”

While these spheres seem to go on forever due to the mirrored walls, and seemingly with no organizational pattern, their arrangement is actually mathematically determined. “When drawing a line between spheres that are closest to each other, the distribution in height, direction of the sphere, and the smoothness of the three-dimensional trajectory create a unicursal line with the same starting and ending point,” teamLab says. As a result, a person's presence will trigger light in the sphere only once before moving onto the next sphere, expressing the continuity of light.

Megalith Crystal Formation is a work in progress which also features interactive displays. When visitors enter the Flowers and People version, a computer program will produce images of growing flowers, simulating their life cycle from beginning to end. The pace at which guests tour the space will also effect the images, as standing still will cause blooms to grow more abundantly. On the other hand, Black Waves takes inspiration from East Asian art's relationship with waves. Here, the computer program creates images of never-ending waves that ebb and flow continuously like the real ocean.

These installations will open at teamLab Borderless in February 2024. To learn more about this otherworldly art experience, visit teamLab’s website.

International art collective teamLab's latest three installations explore the mesmerizing effects of lights.

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: 29 colors, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: Bubbles of Light, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

The installation titled Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light features countless glowing orbs.

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: Wobbling Light, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

These orbs react to a visitor’s presence by emanating a light.

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: Environmental Light, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: Fire, “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light,” 2023, © teamLab

Megalith Crystal Formation has two variations (Flowers and People and Black Waves) and features dramatic planes of color.

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: “Flowers and People – Megalith Crystal Formation,” 2023, © teamLab

Black Waves uses a computer program to produce endless waves that ebb and flow continuously.

Bubble Universe Installation by TeamLab

Photo: “Black Waves – Megalith Crystal Formation,” 2023, © teamLab

Watch this video to learn more about these installations:

teamLab: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

Related Articles:

New Immersive Sauna + Art Experience by teamLab Will Put You in a ‘Sauna Trance’

Interactive Exhibition Celebrates Spring With Shape-Shifting Graphics of Beautiful Blooms

What is Installation Art? Learn About the History and the Best Work from the Past Decade

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fantastic Flower Light Garden in Japan Made With Over 5 Million LED Bulbs
Discover the Artists Behind U2’s Impressive Visuals at Las Vegas’ Sphere
Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations
Undulating Art Installation Made Up of Publicly Sourced Images Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere
Street Artist Transforms Pavement Cracks Into Colorful Mosaic Masterpieces
150-Foot Sculpture of a Pink Rabbit Lies Down in Front of Indonesia’s Prambanan Temple

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vibrant Flower Installations Bloom From Unexpected Parts of New York City
Massive Flamingo Installation Lands at Florida Airport
Mr. Doodle Debuts Disney-Inspired Solo Exhibition in Macau
World’s Largest Spherical Building Debuted Spectacular Light Show for the Fourth of July
Monumental Installation Uses 804 Trees To Create an Untenable Version of Home
78 Miles and 500,000 Knots of Twine Are Billowing Above Downtown Columbus

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.