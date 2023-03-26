Home / Art / Installation

Interactive Exhibition Celebrates Spring With Shape-Shifting Graphics of Beautiful Blooms

By Margherita Cole on March 26, 2023
TeamLab Exhibition in Fukuoka That is Celebrating Spring

Springtime in Japan is known for spectacular cherry blossoms. While these are visible in real life between March and April, art collective teamLab creates annual immersive exhibitions that capture the beauty of these delicate pink flowers through amazing digital graphics. Hosted at teamLab Forest Fukuoka, this year's experience promises even more visual wonders with the addition of holographic animals.

As you move through the different rooms of the museum, you encounter a variety of images featuring blooms and creatures. When you touch the walls or approach these computer-generated animations, the elements change—flowers bloom, disperse, and more. No matter where your attention turns to in the museum, you will find that the graphics are constantly changing. The sakura installation belongs to the museum's larger exhibit, titled Shifting Valley, Living Creatures of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives—a Whoe year per Year.

For 2023, teamLab has also incorporated life-size animal animations, which take form on March 24 (a couple of weeks into the exhibit). Kangaroos, giraffes, flamingos, and leopards can be seen traversing the ever-changing digital landscape, and you'll even be able to use your smartphones to “capture” these colorful visuals. Like the flowers, these animals do not keep still and will move or change according to how the audience interacts with the space.

Adults can purchase tickets for the exhibition for 1,600 yen ($12) during the week, and 1,800 yen (about $13.35) during weekends.

Art collective teamLab presents its new exhibition at celebrating spring.

TeamLab Exhibition in Fukuoka That is Celebrating Spring

Located at their Forest museum in Fukuoka, it features numerous interactive rooms.

TeamLab Exhibition in Fukuoka That is Celebrating Spring

The exhibition evolves into a safari game.

TeamLab Exhibition in Fukuoka That is Celebrating Spring

Watch this video for a sneak peek of the exhibition:

teamLab: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
