This Artist Wears a Mirrored Mask That Shows the World Exactly What He Sees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Yauner (@freddieyauner)

British artist and designer Freddie Yauner has gone viral for What I’m Looking At, an ongoing art project built around a wearable reflective Mirror Mask that turns the wearer’s face into a live reflection of the world in front of them. In videos shared across social media, Yauner walks through farms, forests, and city streets while the polished stainless steel mask captures and mirrors the surrounding landscape, creating the uncanny illusion that viewers are looking directly through his face and into his point of view.

At first glance, the footage feels surreal. Color, light, and movement ripple across the surface where eyes, nose, and mouth should be, replacing facial features with fields, trees, roads, and passing skies. It takes a moment for the brain to catch up: you are not looking at the person, but at exactly what they are seeing.

The concept itself is deceptively simple. Though the mask has eye holes, its mirrored surface reflects the environment directly back toward the camera, transforming the wearer into a moving, human-shaped landscape. It is an “anti-selfie” gesture that shifts attention away from the self and back toward the world, replacing portraiture with perspective.

The result is a striking perceptual trick. The viewer sees a faceless figure whose face becomes a live window onto the wearer’s field of vision. As Yauner moves through farmland, industrial food systems, and open countryside, the mask becomes a shimmering, ever-changing canvas shaped entirely by the world in front of him.

More than a visual illusion, the project asks viewers to reconsider the act of looking itself. The mask makes the familiar feel strange again. A wheat field, a dairy barn, or even an ordinary sidewalk becomes hypnotic and otherworldly when reflected across a human face.

The appeal is immediate. Seeing a person whose face has been replaced by the surrounding world taps into larger questions about identity, perspective, and what it means to truly share a point of view with someone else. In an era when social media constantly broadcasts what people see, Yauner has created an object that makes that act literal, visible, and strangely beautiful.

The Mirror Mask is now moving beyond the screen and into production, with a crowdfunding campaign planned to fund an initial edition of 500 masks. A waitlist is currently open, inviting artists, creators, and observers to use the mask in their own way and share what the world looks like from their perspective.

Alongside the public release, Yauner will also collaborate with selected artists and cultural figures to create new films and images using the mask, extending the project into a collective visual language.

In an age of relentless visual stimulation, What I’m Looking At does something quietly radical: it slows you down and asks you to pay attention. Not to the person wearing the mask, but to what they are seeing. Not to the performer, but to the world reflected in them.

It is, at its core, an act of empathy translated into a reflective surface worn on a human face. And somehow, it works—which is perhaps the best possible definition of what great art can do.

Artist Freddie Yauner has gone viral with What I'm Looking At, an ongoing series in which he wears a mirrored mask that reflects his surroundings back to the camera, replacing his face with a live window onto the world in front of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Yauner (@freddieyauner)

The project has since exploded into a global movement, racking up over 10 million views and inspiring hundreds of people worldwide to make their own images with the mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Simpson (@joanna__simpson)

The Mirror Mask is available through Yauner’s website, with the current presale shipping to the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, and the EU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Yauner (@freddieyauner)

Freddie Yauner: Website | Instagram

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