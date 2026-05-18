Major Exhibition Surveys 60 Years of Chicano Art Across the United States

At The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, California, a new exhibition reframes Chicano art not as a parallel narrative to American art history, but as one of its defining forces. We the People: Chicano Art in the U.S.A. gathers 126 works by 61 artists in a sweeping presentation that explores migration, labor, cultural memory, identity, and everyday life through generations of Chicano artistic practice.

Organized by artist and curator Benito Huerta, the exhibition draws from the collection of Cheech Marin, along with the museum’s permanent holdings, recent acquisitions, and artist loans. It positions Chicano art as inseparable from the broader story of the United States.

The exhibition takes its title from the opening words of the United States Constitution, transforming a familiar phrase into a declaration of cultural presence and belonging. Huerta describes the show as an assertion that Chicanos are part of the people of the United States and integral to the country’s culture, politics, economy, and artistic legacy. Rather than presenting Chicano art as peripheral or regional, the exhibition insists upon its centrality to American visual culture.

Moving across painting, sculpture, installation, printmaking, and mixed media, We the People brings together historic figures associated with the Chicano art movement alongside younger contemporary artists expanding its visual language today. Members of influential collectives such as Los Four and Con Safo appear alongside artists working in portraiture, abstraction, muralism, surrealism, and conceptual practices.

Throughout the exhibition, themes of migration, labor, and cultural memory quietly surface through everyday imagery and familiar objects. An abandoned paleta cart, scattered belongings, backyard birthday parties, shared meals, and family gatherings become reflections on belonging, resilience, and community. Elsewhere, references to farmworker activism and Chicano mural traditions connect contemporary works to longer histories of political organizing and cultural self-representation.

At the same time, the exhibition resists defining Chicano art through politics alone. Humor, spirituality, nostalgia, domestic life, and regional identity all appear throughout the galleries, revealing the movement’s stylistic and emotional range. The result is a portrait of Chicano art as expansive and continually evolving, shaped as much by ordinary moments as by collective struggle.

We the People: Chicano Art in the U.S.A. opens May 30, 2026, and will remain on view through May 23, 2027.

We the People: Chicano Art in the U.S.A. brings together 126 works by 61 artists, tracing the evolution of Chicano art across generations and mediums.

Through paintings, sculptures, installations, and prints, the exhibition explores migration, labor, family life, and cultural identity through both political and deeply personal perspectives.

Spanning historic figures and contemporary voices alike, the exhibition positions Chicano art as an essential part of American art history rather than a movement existing outside of it.

Exhibition Information :

We the People: Chicano Art in the U.S.A.

May 30, 2026–May 23, 2027

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts & Culture

3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, California, USA

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.