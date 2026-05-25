Traditional French Craftsmanship and Japanese Art Unite in New Exhibition at Design Showroom

When he founded the eponymous Studio Liaigre in 1985, French designer Cristian Liaigre knew what he wanted out of the venture: a timeless aesthetic, defined by elegance, subtlety, and, perhaps above all, classic French craftsmanship. Now, some 30 years later and halfway across the globe, Liaigre’s legacy is coming face to face with yet another renowned tradition: Japanese art.

Currently on view at the brand’s New York showroom, Arts of Japan stages an encounter between Liaigre’s suite of design objects and Japanese ceramics, bamboo, lacquer, and works on paper. The featured selection spans several time periods and media, ranging from 19th-century folding screens to glazed stoneware produced in the early 1990s. In its sheer breadth, the exhibition combines both historical and contemporary modes of expression, tracing how Japanese aesthetics, regardless of time period, informed Liaigre’s own visual language. That relationship is further heightened by the exhibition’s specific context, in this case, Liaigre’s surrounding showroom.

When traversing this space, it becomes clear how much the brand—as well as its founder—was and is inspired by Japanese art. “Through its emphasis on restraint, tactility, and the quiet power of materials, the exhibition resonates with the house’s design philosophy,” a press release reads. That philosophy is grounded in lacquered surfaces, custom decorative panels, and sumptuous textures that radiate with serenity, balance, and sophistication. One section of the exhibition, for instance, juxtaposes a deck chair and accompanying table with a 1930s six-panel folding screen. The furniture’s sleek silhouettes perfectly complement the artwork’s muted color palette and the pine tree sprawling across it. The tree’s presence also draws a parallel to the furniture, directly mirroring its wooden surfaces.

That same dialogue appears elsewhere. A wooden dining table is presented alongside another folding screen, also depicting a towering tree. Resting atop the table is a flower basket from the 1970s, constructed using antique hobichiku bamboo. Though disparate, these three works nevertheless remain united in their material sensibility, repurposing and representing trees in various forms.

But in other areas, the contrasts are greater. A white coffee table is crowned by Katō Toyohisa’s glazed stoneware, bearing an impressive red maple glaze. The bold palette, which ranges from soft reds to cerulean blues, offers a captivating centerpiece to an otherwise pared-back piece of furniture. The scene is completed by a minimal sense of color, allowing Toyohisa’s work to pop even more against Liaigre’s refined textural details.

Arts of Japan is part of Liaigre’s wider program of exhibitions that “explore the intersection of art, craft, and interior architecture,” per a statement. The show is presented in partnership with the New York–based Thomsen Gallery, which specializes in Japanese paintings and works of art, ranging from screens and scrolls to bamboo baskets and lacquer objects.

Arts of Japan will be on view at Liaigre’s New York showroom, nestled on 29th St. and Madison Ave. in Manhattan, through October 2026. To learn more and plan your own visit, check out Liaigre’s website.

Now on view at Studio Liaigre’s New York showroom, Arts of Japan stages encounters between traditional Japanese aesthetics and the French craftsmanship that defines the furniture brand.

The exhibition will be on view through October 2026, offering a sweeping overview of Japanese ceramics, bamboo, lacquer, and works on paper, as they relate to Liaigre’s design ethos.

Liaigre: Website | Instagram

Thomsen Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RG2 Communications.

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