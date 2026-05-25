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Traditional French Craftsmanship and Japanese Art Unite in New Exhibition at Design Showroom

By Eva Baron on May 25, 2026
Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

When he founded the eponymous Studio Liaigre in 1985, French designer Cristian Liaigre knew what he wanted out of the venture: a timeless aesthetic, defined by elegance, subtlety, and, perhaps above all, classic French craftsmanship. Now, some 30 years later and halfway across the globe, Liaigre’s legacy is coming face to face with yet another renowned tradition: Japanese art.

Currently on view at the brand’s New York showroom, Arts of Japan stages an encounter between Liaigre’s suite of design objects and Japanese ceramics, bamboo, lacquer, and works on paper. The featured selection spans several time periods and media, ranging from 19th-century folding screens to glazed stoneware produced in the early 1990s. In its sheer breadth, the exhibition combines both historical and contemporary modes of expression, tracing how Japanese aesthetics, regardless of time period, informed Liaigre’s own visual language. That relationship is further heightened by the exhibition’s specific context, in this case, Liaigre’s surrounding showroom.

When traversing this space, it becomes clear how much the brand—as well as its founder—was and is inspired by Japanese art. “Through its emphasis on restraint, tactility, and the quiet power of materials, the exhibition resonates with the house’s design philosophy,” a press release reads. That philosophy is grounded in lacquered surfaces, custom decorative panels, and sumptuous textures that radiate with serenity, balance, and sophistication. One section of the exhibition, for instance, juxtaposes a deck chair and accompanying table with a 1930s six-panel folding screen. The furniture’s sleek silhouettes perfectly complement the artwork’s muted color palette and the pine tree sprawling across it. The tree’s presence also draws a parallel to the furniture, directly mirroring its wooden surfaces.

That same dialogue appears elsewhere. A wooden dining table is presented alongside another folding screen, also depicting a towering tree. Resting atop the table is a flower basket from the 1970s, constructed using antique hobichiku bamboo. Though disparate, these three works nevertheless remain united in their material sensibility, repurposing and representing trees in various forms.

But in other areas, the contrasts are greater. A white coffee table is crowned by Katō Toyohisa’s glazed stoneware, bearing an impressive red maple glaze. The bold palette, which ranges from soft reds to cerulean blues, offers a captivating centerpiece to an otherwise pared-back piece of furniture. The scene is completed by a minimal sense of color, allowing Toyohisa’s work to pop even more against Liaigre’s refined textural details.

Arts of Japan is part of Liaigre’s wider program of exhibitions that “explore the intersection of art, craft, and interior architecture,” per a statement. The show is presented in partnership with the New York–based Thomsen Gallery, which specializes in Japanese paintings and works of art, ranging from screens and scrolls to bamboo baskets and lacquer objects.

Arts of Japan will be on view at Liaigre’s New York showroom, nestled on 29th St. and Madison Ave. in Manhattan, through October 2026. To learn more and plan your own visit, check out Liaigre’s website.

Now on view at Studio Liaigre’s New York showroom, Arts of Japan stages encounters between traditional Japanese aesthetics and the French craftsmanship that defines the furniture brand.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Tanabe Chikuunsai II, “Oceans of Good Fortune” handled flower basket, 1970s. Antique hobichiku bamboo

Tanabe Chikuunsai II, “Oceans of Good Fortune” handled flower basket, 1970s. Antique hobichiku bamboo.

Artwork by Sasaki Shunka

Artwork by Sasaki Shunka, 20th century

Katō Toyohisa, “Flask with Red Maple Glaze,” 1993. Glazed stoneware.

Katō Toyohisa, “Flask with Red Maple Glaze,” 1993. Glazed stoneware.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

The exhibition will be on view through October 2026, offering a sweeping overview of Japanese ceramics, bamboo, lacquer, and works on paper, as they relate to Liaigre’s design ethos.

Kano School, “Bamboo,” ca. 1800-1850. Two-panel folding screen, ink on silver leaf over paper.

Kano School, “Bamboo,” ca. 1800-1850. Two-panel folding screen, ink on silver leaf over paper.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Kubo Kinpei, “Black Elephant” flower vessel, 1960s. Kanshitsu dry-lacquer with roiro mirror-black finish.

Kubo Kinpei, “Black Elephant” flower vessel, 1960s. Kanshitsu dry-lacquer with roiro mirror-black finish.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Kyoko Ibe, “Galaxy,” 2021. Four-panel folding screen, recycled antique ganpi paper fibers, ink, document fragments, mica, mineral pigments, and gold.

Kyoko Ibe, “Galaxy,” 2021. Four-panel folding screen, recycled antique ganpi paper fibers, ink, document fragments, mica, mineral pigments, and gold.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Installation view of “Arts of Japan” at Liaigre’s New York showroom, open through October 2026 in partnership with Thomsen Gallery.

Liaigre: Website | Instagram
Thomsen Gallery: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RG2 Communications.

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Eva Baron

Eva Baron was a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Currently based in Queens, Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College. She subsequently worked at art galleries and book publishers, including Phaidon, one of the world's oldest publishers of the creative arts. She has since transitioned into a career as a full-time web producer and writer, with a special focus on artist, gallery, and exhibition profiles. She has written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing and design, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and going on marathon walks across New York.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
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