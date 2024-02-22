Home / Architecture

2024 Burning Man Temple Design Brings a Message of Unity and Hope to the Playa

By Jessica Stewart on February 22, 2024

Rendering of 2024 Burning Man Temple

This year's Burning Man Festival is on the horizon, and the organization has just revealed the design for 2024's Black Rock City Temple. As the centerpiece of the festival, taking the lead on the design is an enormous honor. Caroline Ghosn, also known as Glitter Kitty, is taking the helm on this year's design, which is titled Temple of Together.

For Ghosn, who attended her first Burning Man in 2014, the design unites the powerful emotions she has experienced firsthand at Black Rock City. Unity, community, and respect are themes central to the design and are immediately evident in the large mesh set of praying hands that sit at one entrance.

The stunning design, which includes a fenced courtyard, gives a nod to different architectural styles. Neo-gothic arches repeat throughout the Temple, and the symmetry of Art Deco design is also ever-present. The cladding is an homage to the wooden Khaizaran chair Ghosn sat on as a child as she dreamed of being an artist. Its woven texture will allow light to penetrate into the Temple, unifying those inside under its warm glow.

The woven cladding also serves a practical purpose, as it will allow for the use of sustainable materials. Volunteers, who each year come together to raise the Temple, will also participate in the weaving process. Therefore, when the Temple of Together is erected, it will truly be a community project.

Ghosn's role as lead artist comes after her 2022 Disturb My Slumber installation, which was one of that year's burns. She is now making history as the first female Temple lead artist and the first BIPOC Temple lead artist. She also plans to break more barriers by pushing for her Temple to be the most environmentally sustainable design in the history of Burning Man. To that end, she has woven sustainable practices into the proposal and even consulted with past Temple lead artists on how to source the most sustainable materials.

Now that the design has been revealed, Ghosn will be assembling an expert team, as well as volunteers, to make her vision come to life in time for the big event.

Burning Man has revealed the design for its 2024 Black Rock City Temple.

Exterior Rendering of 2024 Burning Man Temple

Artist Caroline Ghosn is making history as the first female and first BIPOC lead artist for the iconic Temple.

Interior Rendering of 2024 Burning Man Temple

Caroline Ghosn Design for the Burning Man Temple

She hopes to make her Temple of Together the most sustainable Temple ever created.

Rendering of 2024 Burning Man Temple

Take a walk through the incredible design for the 2024 Burning Man Temple.

Caroline Ghosn: Website | Instagram

All images via Maissa Sader.

Related Articles:

Burning Man Selects Giant Spiraling Temple Design for 2018

Get a Sneak Peek of Burning Man 2019’s Incredible Art and Architecture

Burning Man Reveals ‘Temple of the Heart’ at the Center of Its Upcoming Festival

20+ Photos of Burning Man 2022 Highlighting Its Comeback After a 2-Year Hiatus

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Innovative Floating Public Pool To Provide New Yorkers With Clean Urban Swimming
Enormous Lakeside Arts Center in China Mimics the Shapes of Waves in Its Design
Zaha Hadid Architecture Designs 688-Foot-Tall Tower with Cascading Interior Terraces
Incredible Car-Free Eco Village Will Overlook Lake Geneva
Innovative “Solar Trees Marketplace” Seeks to Bring Community and Greenery Back to Shanghai
“Underground Library” Seamlessly Blends With Fields of Lush Japanese Landscape

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architects Place Innovative Open Garden in Center of Seoul Skyscraper
Futuristic Bookstore in China Inspired by the Celestial World
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Undulating Masterpiece in Prague
47 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
London’s Mile-Long Kingsway Exchange Tunnels to Receive $268M Renovation
Architecture Firm Builds Organically Shaped Offices in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.