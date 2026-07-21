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Woman Takes Hours-Long Walks Around NYC Inspiring Others to Experience the City on Foot

By Sage Helene on July 21, 2026

 

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A post shared by Isabella (@isabellacarrr)

Picture a Tuesday morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. A young woman laces up her sneakers, grabs a bottle of coconut water, and heads out with no train ticket, no rideshare app, and no real destination. Ten hours and roughly 18 miles later, she crosses the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey, phone battery drained, feet sore, and smile still intact. For a  woman named Isabella Carr, days like this have become routine.

The New York model and content creator calls her outings “psychotically long walks,” and the playful name has helped turn a personal habit into a viral trend. More than 111,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok now tune in to watch her wander across New York City, sometimes covering 15 to 20 miles in a single day.

Carr’s walks have little to do with fitness goals or step counts. Instead, she chooses a neighborhood, maps a loose route, and lets curiosity take over. A side street, unfamiliar block, or unexpected landmark can completely reshape the day’s journey, making exploration more important than the destination.

That simple approach has struck a chord with viewers. Carr believes many New Yorkers rarely venture beyond the neighborhoods they know best, even though the city rewards anyone willing to explore it on foot. Her videos encourage people to slow down, look up, and rediscover places they thought they already knew. Inspired by her example, others have even organized their own long-distance walks, trading screen time for fresh air and conversation.

One reason the trend feels so approachable is its flexibility. Carr encourages beginners to start with a short walk instead of an ambitious marathon, gradually building endurance over time. Even replacing an occasional subway ride with a walk can reveal a different side of the city. For longer outings, she packs only a few essentials, which include sunscreen, lip balm, wired headphones, and coconut water, often leaving her portable charger behind.

In a city famous for its relentless pace, Carr has built an audience by slowing down. Her marathon walks remind people that adventure does not always require elaborate plans or a faraway destination. Sometimes all it takes is a comfortable pair of sneakers, an open afternoon, and the curiosity to see where the next block leads.

Isabella Carr’s marathon walks have inspired thousands to slow down, step outside their routines, and discover that the best way to experience New York City may be on foot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabella (@isabellacarrr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabella (@isabellacarrr)

Isabella Carr: Instagram | TikTok

Sources: Woman Takes ‘Psychotically Long Walks’ Across New York City

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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