20 Cartoon Drawing Ideas to Sketch Right Now

A blank page can be daunting. Even when you're in a creative mood, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to start making. Fortunately, we've put together a helpful list of cartoon drawing ideas that are perfect for anyone wanting to fill in their sketchbook and explore a new style.

Cartoons are essentially simplified versions of real life subjects, usually based on geometric shapes. There are endless ways to draw cartoons, but usually they depend on large eyes and minimalist details.

Our list includes two categories: animals and people. With this simplified list, you can practice sketching everything from cartoon birds and bunnies to princes and basketball players. All you'll need to get started are some basic drawing supplies, like a pencil, eraser, and some paper.

Scroll down for some cartoon drawing ideas to spark your imagination and get you started on your next creative project.

We have 20 cartoon drawing ideas to jumpstart your sketchbook.

Cartoon Animals

Cartoon Dog

Cartoon Cat

Cartoon Bird

Cartoon Rabbit

Cartoon Fox

Cartoon Elephant

Cartoon Sheep

Cartoon Unicorn

Cartoon Pegasus

Cartoon Dragon

Cartoon People

Cartoon Superhero

Cartoon Witch

Cartoon Knight

Cartoon Mad Scientist

Cartoon Athlete

Cartoon Princess

Cartoon Prince

Cartoon Vampire

Cartoon Fairy

Cartoon Firefighter

Looking for more ways to learn how to draw? Check out our illustration and drawing courses on My Modern Met Academy.

Related Articles:

100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

30+ Still Life Drawing Ideas to Keep You Busy at Home During COVID-19 Lockdowns

50+ Drawing Ideas to Spark the Creativity of Kids of All Ages