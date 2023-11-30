Home / Art / Drawing

20 Cartoon Drawing Ideas to Sketch Right Now

By Margherita Cole on November 30, 2023
Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo: dotshock/123RF

A blank page can be daunting. Even when you're in a creative mood, it can be hard to narrow down what you want to start making. Fortunately, we've put together a helpful list of cartoon drawing ideas that are perfect for anyone wanting to fill in their sketchbook and explore a new style.

Cartoons are essentially simplified versions of real life subjects, usually based on geometric shapes. There are endless ways to draw cartoons, but usually they depend on large eyes and minimalist details.

Our list includes two categories: animals and people. With this simplified list, you can practice sketching everything from cartoon birds and bunnies to princes and basketball players. All you'll need to get started are some basic drawing supplies, like a pencil, eraser, and some paper.

Scroll down for some cartoon drawing ideas to spark your imagination and get you started on your next creative project.

Table of Contents hide
1 Cartoon Animals
1.1 Cartoon Dog
1.2 Cartoon Cat
1.3 Cartoon Bird
1.4 Cartoon Rabbit
1.5 Cartoon Fox
1.6 Cartoon Elephant
1.7 Cartoon Sheep
1.8 Cartoon Unicorn
1.9 Cartoon Pegasus
1.10 Cartoon Dragon
2 Cartoon People
2.1 Cartoon Superhero
2.2 Cartoon Witch
2.3 Cartoon Knight
2.4 Cartoon Mad Scientist
2.5 Cartoon Athlete
2.6 Cartoon Princess
2.7 Cartoon Prince
2.8 Cartoon Vampire
2.9 Cartoon Fairy
2.10 Cartoon Firefighter

We have 20 cartoon drawing ideas to jumpstart your sketchbook.

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo: psisa/123RF

 

Cartoon Animals

 

Cartoon Dog

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Cat

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Bird

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Rabbit

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Fox

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Elephant

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Sheep

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Unicorn

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Pegasus

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Dragon

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon People

 

Cartoon Superhero

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Witch

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Knight

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Mad Scientist

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Athlete

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Princess

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Prince

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Vampire

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Fairy

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cartoon Firefighter

Cartoon Drawing Ideas

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Looking for more ways to learn how to draw? Check out our illustration and drawing courses on My Modern Met Academy.

 

Related Articles:

100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

30+ Still Life Drawing Ideas to Keep You Busy at Home During COVID-19 Lockdowns

50+ Drawing Ideas to Spark the Creativity of Kids of All Ages

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

26 Thoughtful Gifts for Artists Who Draw
80+ Painting Ideas That Will Inspire You To Pick Up a Brush Right Now
10 Best Platforms To Buy Art Online Today
50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook
36 Watercolor Painting Ideas for Beginning Artists and Seasoned Professionals
40 Easy Things to Draw in Your Sketchbook Right Now

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

12 Excellent Drawing Books Recommended by Artists and Illustrators
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Inktober: The Worldwide Art Challenge That Has Everyone Drawing in October
Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today
250,000+ Concert Recordings Are Free to Download Through Live Music Archive
Quick Guide to the Rule of Thirds for Artists and Photographers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.