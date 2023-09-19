Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today

Drawing is a satisfying creative outlet. Whether you just like doodling or enjoy creating portraits, there is something for everyone. But if you are new to drawing, you might wonder what tools you'll need to start. Luckily, My Modern Met writer Margherita Cole is also a talented illustrator, and she's here to help. In her online drawing course, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, she not only demonstrates how to draw a wide variety of subjects, but she also shares what tools work best.

Luckily, you don't have to invest a lot to get started. Cole's basic supply kit includes a pencil (either wooden or mechanical), pens (fine liner or brush pens if possible), a good-quality eraser, and quality paper. Bristol and Strathmore are failsafe options, but there are a wide variety of options available depending on the type of drawing you are creating. Having a ruler handy is also a good idea, but not required. With these simple tools, you'll have everything you need to get started on your drawing adventure.

Once you've purchased your essential drawing supplies, you are ready to get started. While there are plenty of good books to learn how to draw, if you prefer guided instruction, why not try Cole's class with My Modern Met Academy? Designed to give you a solid foundation for sketching, you'll come away feeling confident that you can tackle any subject. If you want to get more specific into portrait drawing or architectural drawing, My Modern Met Academy has classes for that as well.

And if you want more drawing tips, you can also sign up for our monthly Drawing Club newsletter. Curated by Cole, it comes out each month and is filled with tips, tricks, and inspiration to keep you drawing all year long.

