Centennial of Gaudí’s Death Honored With Stunning Projection Mapping on Casa Batlló

By Regina Sienra on February 12, 2026

 

The legendary architect Antoni Gaudi died in 1926, having forever changed the face of Barcelona with his unique style of architecture. To commemorate the centennial of his passing, Casa Batlló, one of his most recognizable buildings, called upon United Visual Artists for a thrilling mapping display on its facade.

Titled Hidden Order, the projection mapping was created by Matt Clark, founder of United Visual Artists. This public event marked the fifth annual edition of Casa Batlló’s annual mapping program. Designed as a large-scale audiovisual performance, the display draws from the architect’s concept of “L’ordre invisible,” where geometry and the laws of nature are always present to provide structure in what may come across as chaos.

“Gaudí once said that the straight line belongs to man and the curve to God. He believed nature is governed by deep geometric principles. As an artist, I’ve always been drawn to the hidden systems beneath the surface—those structures that quietly shape the world around us,” Clark said via a statement.

To bring this spectacle to life, Clark worked with choreographer Fukiko Takase, who recorded herself dancing inside Casa Batlló with motion capture technology. The artist then used the way her body interacted with the building’s curves, texture, and atmosphere as the central visual element. The display also featured an original score by composer Daniel J. Thibaut, with Takase offering a live performance outside Casa Batlló to activate the mapping event, creating a dialogue between the human and the digital.

In a first in Casa Batlló’s history, the mapping event also doubled as an exhibition opening for its new contemporary art space. On top of the mapping event, which took place over two nights, Matt Clark presented Beyond the Façade, a site-specific show with light studies, motion-based projections and kinetic sculptures open through mid-May 2026. The artist describes it as a “a slower, more reflective counterpoint to the facade mapping… an opportunity to look more closely at the ideas and processes behind the work.”

Both the mapping and the exhibition are only two of the several events taking place as part of the Year of Gaudí. This designation by both the Government of Catalonia and the Government of Spain concurs with the naming of Barcelona as a World Capital of Architecture by UNESCO and the International Union of Architects, making Casa Batlló one of the epicenters of this celebration.

You can watch the full Hidden Order mapping event in the video below.

Barcelona's Casa Batlló is honoring Antoni Gaudí with a marvelous spectacle, marking the centennial of the architect's passing.

The Gaudí-designed building has teamed up with United Visual Artists for some mesmerizing audiovisual displays on its facade.

Through projection mapping, Casa Batlló is transformed into some truly remarkable and mind-bending scenes.

Watch the full event, titled Hidden Order:

Exhibition Information:
United Visual Artists (Matt Clark)
Beyond the Facade
January 31-May 17, 2026
Casa Batlló
Pg. de Gràcia, 43, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona, Spain

Casa Batlló: Website | Instagram

Sources: Casa Batlló presents the 2026 Mapping and the new exhibition by United Visual Artists; Casa Batlló's Mapping 2026 consolidates its position as a benchmark for public art in Barcelona and launches with the first exhibition of Casa Batlló Contemporary; Gaudí Year 2026 at Casa Batlló: Activities and special program paying tribute to the architect

