This Stylish “Cat Couch” Is Lovingly Hand-Crafted for Your Feline Friends

It’s no secret that cats love to lounge, but they seem to have a sixth sense for knowing where they shouldn’t sit (but still sitting there anyway). If you’re tired of finding cat hair on your sofa, why not just give your pet one of its own? Introducing the Cat Couch—a miniature, hand-crafted sofa that’s specially designed for our feline friends.

Feline furniture isn’t usually the most stylish of pieces of home decor, but the Cat Couch is made to fit into your aesthetic. Sold by Work in Progress, the brand says, “We aim to replace all of the uggo, wasteful cat furniture out there with a solution that is sustainable and chic.” Each feline-sized seat is hand-crafted from fine Baltic Birch plywood, and it even features a removable scratch-pad that can be recycled. The product description reads, “Scratch, flip, scratch, recycle, insert new scratch-pad, repeat.”

The Cat Couch is made even more charming by its patterned cushions. They’re designed by Block Shop and printed by hand in small batches in Jaipur, India, using soft, AZO-free, non-toxic pigments. The cushions are available in three stylish prints: “Raj Mandir” (a crescent design inspired by the famous 1976 movie palace in Jaipur), “Saddle Blanket” (a peach, off-white, and soft brown striped design), and “Mini Dot Dash” (a striking gray print on a blue background). Each design is printed onto a heavyweight, textured linen, so the cushions can endure plenty of wear and tear.

The LA-based Work in Progress brand is all about showcasing the work of designers and manufactures who are people of color and/or female, non-binary, and trans. The company says, “We named Work in progress ‘work in progress’ because we all, as humans, are always developing and growing, and so too is our brand.”

Check out the Cat Couch below and buy your own from Work in Progress’ collection here.

Now your cat can have its own stylish living room.

Work in Progress: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

All images via Work in Progress.

