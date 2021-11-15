Home / Design / Furniture

This Stylish “Cat Couch” Is Lovingly Hand-Crafted for Your Feline Friends

By Emma Taggart on November 15, 2021
Cat Couch by Work in Progress

It’s no secret that cats love to lounge, but they seem to have a sixth sense for knowing where they shouldn’t sit (but still sitting there anyway). If you’re tired of finding cat hair on your sofa, why not just give your pet one of its own? Introducing the Cat Couch—a miniature, hand-crafted sofa that’s specially designed for our feline friends.

Feline furniture isn’t usually the most stylish of pieces of home decor, but the Cat Couch is made to fit into your aesthetic. Sold by Work in Progress, the brand says, “We aim to replace all of the uggo, wasteful cat furniture out there with a solution that is sustainable and chic.” Each feline-sized seat is hand-crafted from fine Baltic Birch plywood, and it even features a removable scratch-pad that can be recycled. The product description reads, “Scratch, flip, scratch, recycle, insert new scratch-pad, repeat.”

The Cat Couch is made even more charming by its patterned cushions. They’re designed by Block Shop and printed by hand in small batches in Jaipur, India, using soft, AZO-free, non-toxic pigments. The cushions are available in three stylish prints: “Raj Mandir” (a crescent design inspired by the famous 1976 movie palace in Jaipur), “Saddle Blanket” (a peach, off-white, and soft brown striped design), and “Mini Dot Dash” (a striking gray print on a blue background). Each design is printed onto a heavyweight, textured linen, so the cushions can endure plenty of wear and tear.

The LA-based Work in Progress brand is all about showcasing the work of designers and manufactures who are people of color and/or female, non-binary, and trans. The company says, “We named Work in progress ‘work in progress’ because we all, as humans, are always developing and growing, and so too is our brand.”

Check out the Cat Couch below and buy your own from Work in Progress’ collection here.

Introducing the Cat Couch—a miniature, hand-crafted sofa that’s specially designed for our feline friends.

Cat Couch by Work in Progress

Now your cat can have its own stylish living room.

Cat Couch by Work in ProgressCat Couch by Work in ProgressWork in Progress: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

All images via Work in Progress.

Related Articles:

Modular Cat Furniture Doubles as Chic Wall Art That Pet Parents Will Love

Feline-Friendly Furniture Gives Cats a Seat at the Table and Makes Them the Centerpiece

Japan Releases a Range of Miniature Furniture for Cats

People Are Turning IKEA’s Toy Furniture Into Adorable Pet Beds

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

75-Year-Old Artist Memorializes His Late Cat in Scenes of Giant Topiary Gardens
Woman Turns Her Chilled Out Cat Into a Zen Garden
Ancient Egyptians Were Cat People: Exploring Felines and Gods in Art and Culture
Heated Cat House Provides a Cozy Place for Outdoor Cats To Rest
Mom-to-Be Fosters Pregnant Stray Cat and They Both Give Birth at the Same Time
70 Artists Are Celebrating Fierce Felines With a ‘Cat Art Show’ in Los Angeles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds
Pixel the Smiling Cat Is Spreading Joy Online With His Goofy Grin
Japanese Rescue Cat Wins Over the Internet With His Chic Supermodel Pose
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever
Majestic Wooden Tables Handcrafted With Tiny Mountainscapes on Top

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.