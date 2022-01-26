Home / Animals / Cats

This Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big That People Think He’s a Dog

By Sara Barnes on January 26, 2022
Kefir the Maine Coon Cat

Maine Coon cats are gentle giants that get a lot of love on the internet—and it’s easy to see why! The majestic creatures are large and in charge with fluffy coats and striking manes. One of the latest felines to make a splash online is Kefir, a Maine Coon that lives with his human Yulia Minina in Stary Oskol, Russia. This absolute unit of a cat is so large that he is often mistaken for a dog.

Minina adopted Kefir nearly two years ago, when he was a kitten, without knowing that one day he’d weigh over 27 pounds. At this weight, he’s beyond the larger end of the Maine Coon size spectrum, which typically taps out around 25 pounds.

Kefir doesn’t let his looming size go to his head, though. According to his human, he’s a sweet cat that is “very smart and always behaves calmly.” Unlike some cats, he doesn’t mind being the center of attention and having his fur stroked by friends and acquaintances alike.

Scroll down to see just how large Kefir is. Then, follow him on Minina’s new TikTok account dedicated to all of his fluffy glory.

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is a gentle giant that weighs over 27 pounds. He's so big that people mistake him for a dog!

Kefir the Maine Coon CatKefir the Maine Coon Cat

See Kefir in all his fluffy glory on TikTok.

@mainecoonkefir #mainecoonKefir#mainecoon#bigcat #l🤍ve#мейнкун#ласковыйзверь ♬ Sweetdreams (Podval Capella Remix) – emily browning

@mainecoonkefir Грозный сторож птиц устал😹#охотанеудалась#заснулвгоршке#дичьутомила#mainecoonkefir#mainecoon#cat#bigcat#verybigcat ♬ оригинальный звук – mainecoonkefir

@mainecoonkefir #Когдаразмеримеетзначение🛋😅#bigcat#mainecoon#mainecoonkefir#biglove ♬ Candy Shop (Remix) – 林怿

Kefir the Maine Coon: TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission feature photos by Yulia Minina.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.

