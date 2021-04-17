Most cat lovers know that our feline friends need things like scratching posts, beds, and climbing spots to keep them happy. And although our cats love it, pet furniture is often an eyesore for us humans. That’s why husband and wife team Igor and Maryna of CatsMode decided to design stylish cat furniture that looks like contemporary wall decor.

CatsMode’s hexagonal-shaped wooden pet shelves don’t only look great on your wall, but they also encourage curious cats to explore. Each modular compartment features cut-out sections (some shaped like feline faces) that kitties can jump and clamber through. When your cats have tired themselves out, the shelves also make a great place to take a nap.

This pet product is easily adaptable to your decor scheme and the whims of your cat. You can custom order your hexagon shelves to have a felt lining, and for those with particularly kingly cats or queenly kittens, there’s even an option to include a pillow. In addition, you can choose to order between one and four hexagons. Within each set, you can also determine how many of them have an acrylic window. This adds an extra sense of security for your cat, and it also lets you still see each other. If you opt for a window, you can even order it to include a printed design.

CatsMode also makes wall-mounted cat steps. You can either choose between a decagon or one shaped like a cat’s head. But regardless of what you choose, each piece is lovingly handcrafted by Igor and Maryna in their home workshop.

Check out the CatsMode collection below, and buy your own cat shelves and steps on Etsy.

Husband and wife team Igor and Maryna of CatsMode craft stylish cat furniture that looks like contemporary wall decor.

The hexagonal-shaped wooden cat shelves encourage curious cats to explore, play, and rest.

And they also look super-stylish in your home.

Watch how easy it is to put together:

CatsMode: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Etsy

h/t: [So Super Awesome]

All images via CatsMode.

