Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The Home Alone movies, starring Macaulay Culkin, are iconic holiday films. And as fun as Kevin McCallister's shenanigans are, nothing beats the sweet reunions between the boy and his desperate mother, played by Catherine O'Hara, at the end. Now, the two actors recently reunited at Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, having an encounter as emotional as those in the movies.

O'Hara honored Culkin with a speech, reflecting on Culkin's legacy ever since the film was released. “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation…the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” she said.

“It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McAllister that gave us that little every-boy on an extraordinary adventure,” O'Hara said. “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

Looking back at how the young Culkin, who filmed Home Alone before turning 10, dealt with work and fame, O'Hara credited his sense of humor. “It’s a sign of intelligence in a child, and a key to surviving life at any age,” his co-star pointed out. “From what I see, you have brought that sense of sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do since Home Alone.”

O'Hara finished her speech up by congratulating Culkin, saying that he deserved his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you.” Culkin, who was standing beside her, quickly turned to embrace O'Hara while he wiped away tears from his face.

The actor, who was joined by his sons and his partner, Brenda Song, took to the podium to thank O'Hara and other guests for their kind words. “You know, you made my kids' dad, their papa, look good. And the most important thing to me is also that their papa understands that he wasn't always his papa; he used to be a kid too, you know?” he said before sending everyone off with a world-famous phrase. “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

