High-Tech Pet Door and Smart Collar Lets Your Dog Come and Go While You’re Away

By Emma Taggart on January 14, 2021

MyQ Pet Portal by Chamberlain

For many pet owners, leaving your dog home alone for a few hours is sometimes unavoidable. When that time comes, it can be worrying to think of them stuck inside and wanting to go out. That’s why garage door company Chamberlain designed the myQ Pet Portal, an award-winning solution that gives dogs the freedom to safely go outside whenever they want or need. The accompanying smart collar also makes sure that only the user’s pet can enter and exit—no other strange animals can come and go as they please.

The myQ Pet Portal is the newest addition to Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Access Ecosystem. The smart technology allows users to control, secure, and monitor important home access points, such as garage doors. Chamberlain uses the same technology to replace the outdated pet door flap. The high-tech myQ Pet Portal features a door panel with an elevator style opening mechanism that is triggered by a custom collar sensor, worn by the user’s dog. A built-in camera offers live video streaming and two-way communication through the myQ Pet Portal app. Pet parents can stay connected to their furry friends at all times, and keep an eye on their comings and goings.

The system can be set to Automatic mode, allowing pets to enter and exit when their collar prompts the door to open. However, if users require more control over their dog’s outside time, they can choose the By Request mode. They will receive an alert through the app when the pet is by the door and choose if they want to grant outdoor access to them through their smartphone.

“This solution helps relieve anxiety and solves a universal problem all pet parents experience—the need to easily and safely let their pooch out to potty or play when they are away from home,” says Chamberlain. “It’s for every pet parent who has felt that guilt in the bottom of their stomach when they haven’t made it home in time to walk their dog.”

The app-controlled myQ Pet Portal gives dogs more freedom to go outside while you're away.

MyQ Pet Portal by Chamberlain

A smart door panel with an elevator style opening mechanism is triggered by a custom collar sensor.

MyQ Pet Portal by Chamberlain

Pet parents can stay connected to their furry friends at all times through the app.

MyQ Pet Portal by ChamberlainMyQ Pet Portal by Chamberlain

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
