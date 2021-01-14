High-Tech Pet Door and Smart Collar Lets Your Dog Come and Go While You’re Away

For many pet owners, leaving your dog home alone for a few hours is sometimes unavoidable. When that time comes, it can be worrying to think of them stuck inside and wanting to go out. That’s why garage door company Chamberlain designed the myQ Pet Portal, an award-winning solution that gives dogs the freedom to safely go outside whenever they want or need. The accompanying smart collar also makes sure that only the user’s pet can enter and exit—no other strange animals can come and go as they please.

The myQ Pet Portal is the newest addition to Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Access Ecosystem. The smart technology allows users to control, secure, and monitor important home access points, such as garage doors. Chamberlain uses the same technology to replace the outdated pet door flap. The high-tech myQ Pet Portal features a door panel with an elevator style opening mechanism that is triggered by a custom collar sensor, worn by the user’s dog. A built-in camera offers live video streaming and two-way communication through the myQ Pet Portal app. Pet parents can stay connected to their furry friends at all times, and keep an eye on their comings and goings.

The system can be set to Automatic mode, allowing pets to enter and exit when their collar prompts the door to open. However, if users require more control over their dog’s outside time, they can choose the By Request mode. They will receive an alert through the app when the pet is by the door and choose if they want to grant outdoor access to them through their smartphone.

“This solution helps relieve anxiety and solves a universal problem all pet parents experience—the need to easily and safely let their pooch out to potty or play when they are away from home,” says Chamberlain. “It’s for every pet parent who has felt that guilt in the bottom of their stomach when they haven’t made it home in time to walk their dog.”

The app-controlled myQ Pet Portal gives dogs more freedom to go outside while you're away.

A smart door panel with an elevator style opening mechanism is triggered by a custom collar sensor.

Pet parents can stay connected to their furry friends at all times through the app.

