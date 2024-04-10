Photogenic “Selfie Dog” Is Showing Travel Influencers How It’s Done

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Diego (@preguntale2017)

Dog owners love taking pictures of and with their furry friends. After all, taking selfies with your precious pet is a great way to preserve cute memories. A dog named Preguntale seems to have taken things to the next level—seemingly removing his human, Diego Cuadro, from the equation entirely to take his own selfies, just like a travel influencer! The result is a bunch of adorable images of his adventures, whether lounging on the countryside to visiting the landmarks of his native Argentina—many times with an outfit on point. These amazing dog selfies have made the world fall in love with the photogenic pooch.

Preguntale came into Cuadro's life in 2016. He was riding his horse in the fields of El Triunfo, where he works, when he spotted a tiny dog. “I saw it, by chance, among some batches, and I quickly realized that it was between 30 and 40 days old,” he told La Nación. He was used to seeing feral dogs in the area, but this time the puppy followed him. Since Cuadro was horse riding, the pup was trailing behind him. “From a distance I could see him on the grass, the weeds and the wells. It was then that I heard him crying, so I stopped.”

Cuadro picked him up, without much thought. He wasn't planning on getting a dog, so he didn't even come up with a name for the pup. Preguntale is not a common moniker for a dog; but, in hindsight, it is as clever as it gets. “That week someone asked me what his name was, and I said, ‘No lo sé, pregúntale' (‘I don't know, ask him').” So, Preguntale's name literally means “ask him” in Spanish.

With time, a loving bond developed between Cuadro and Preguntale. The dog would play around while his human worked in the fields and even tag along to agricultural conventions. One day, Cuadro discovered Preguntale's star power after placing a kernel on his nose. “It fell off right away. I started telling him to stay still and now he understands when I tell him not to move, but moving doesn't come with any drama either,” Cuadro told TN.

This turned into Preguntale having a unique talent for posing, which has allowed the dog to “take selfies,” as well as seemingly drive trucks and tractors, and ride horses and bikes. Cuadro then created some social media accounts for Preguntale to share these funny sights with his pals. “I didn't think it was a big deal, for me it was fun, at first I sent the recordings to my friends and today he is famous,” Cuadro says. The pup parent shares that Preguntale is so well known now that a man cried when he spotted him at an agricultural event. “He was grateful for the smiles we got out of him with the videos,” Cuadro recalled.

Ultimately, these funny clips and images—which Cuadro says are all first takes as they are rarely planned—are a window into the love between a man and his dog. “For me, Preguntale is everything,” the man concludes. “He's a friend, a brother… He goes everywhere with me. Wherever I am, that's where he is.” You can follow their adventures on Instagram and TikTok.

Preguntale the Dog: Instagram | TikTok

