Remote-Controlled Lifesaver Designed To Rescue People in Challenging Conditions

According to the World Health Organization, there are 236,000 annual drowning deaths worldwide. That's why every second counts when rescuing someone from a body of water. While donut-shaped lifesavers are key to bringing people to safety, Noras Performance, a Portugal-based company has brought this invaluable object to the 21st century, likely saving countless lives. U SAFE is a remote-controlled, U-shaped lifesaving device that can reach a person in distress in no time.

The company describes their lifebuoy as a “self-propelled, remotely controllable system designed to be a fast and accurate ‘aquatic robot.'” To facilitate the rescue, it allows people to use it intuitively, allowing anyone in the vicinity to grab the remote and launch the lifesaver—working even in challenging conditions such as bad weather or strong currents.

The U SAFE can even be tossed from above, as it resists drops up to 98 feet. It can later reach a speed of up to 9.3 miles per hour and operate for 40 minutes—meaning it'll have enough power to tow the victim back to the ship or the shore. The only requirement is that it needs the cooperation of a conscious victim for a successful rescue.

The lifebuoy can work on whatever side it lands on, activating itself instantly when deployed. To keep the person being rescued safe, its design prevents it from being flipped by the waves thanks to its double turbine engine. Being able to control it from afar makes it a priceless resource for rescues in tough-to-reach spots and cold weather. This could also prevent additional tragedies that may occur when a victim latches onto a human rescuer and may push them down in a moment of panic.

This clever invention has won many accolades, like being named Honoree in the Human Security for All category at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards. But above all, it has been tested and praised by those who have to face and perform this kind of rescue as part of their jobs, from lifeguards and ship captains to members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy. Redningsselskapet, an organization dedicated to assist people on the Norwegian coastline even used it to tow a small boat—a testament to the power of this device and the many ways it can save lives.

To learn more about the U SAFE, visit their website.

U SAFE is a remote-controlled, U-shaped lifesaving device that can reach a person in distress in no time.

It was designed by Noras Performance, a Portugal-based company, and has earned praise from people who perform rescues, like lifeguards, ship captains, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy.

The company describes their lifebuoy as a “self-propelled, remotely controllable system designed to be a fast and accurate ‘aquatic robot.'”

To facilitate the rescue, it allows people to use it intuitively, allowing anyone in the vicinity to grab the remote and launch the lifesaver, working even in challenging conditions such as bad weather or strong currents.

Watch the U SAFE in action:

U SAFE: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Teen Invents Gadget To Help Dementia Patients Like His Grandmother

Self-Balancing Robotic Wheelchair Helps Give Visibility to Those With Disabilities

Wearable Airbags Deploy in Milliseconds To Protect the Elderly From Falls

15-Year-Old Amputee Receives First Bionic Arm and Can’t Hide Her Joy