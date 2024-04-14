Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

For some people, two of the most relaxing things in life are hanging out with their dog and going for a drive. That's why when a Thailand-based photographer Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong, known as ArtWood, shares videos of his life featuring both, his followers can't help but daydream of a life like the one he leads. It's just him, his camera, his beloved dogs, and the road. What else could one ask for?

One of Kanchanasopawong's most popular clips shows him driving on a dirt road, with the afternoon sun lighting up the scene. Beside him, two of his Labrador retrievers—a pup and an adult—sleep belly up and cuddled together. They truly appear to be having the best nap of all time.

But for all of the scene's endearing qualities, Kanchanasopawong's followers know this is rarely how his adventures go. Actually, many of his posts show the adult dog in the driver's seat. Since the vehicle seems to be moving forward, he's created the illusion that the pooch is really driving. Meanwhile, the photographer and his other dogs get to doze off in the backseat or enjoy the view from the truck bed. The retriever is such a responsible driver that it even secured the pup in a child seat. Good dog!

Kanchanasopawong also likes to play with his dogs in different settings. They seem to enjoy riding a motorcycle together, although sometimes there's no room left for him, or he has to settle for the back seat. The pups have even taken over the photography duties, having ArtWood pose for the camera with the other dogs while they work behind the lens.

While the photographer has yet to reveal his secrets for achieving these beautiful images, we can only guess that having a huge expanse of land is the perfect environment for letting a dog “drive.” To stay up to date with Kanchanasopawong and his dog family, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

