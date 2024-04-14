Home / Animals / Dogs

Man Shares Cute Clips of Driving With (And Being Driven By) His Adorable Dogs

By Regina Sienra on April 14, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

For some people, two of the most relaxing things in life are hanging out with their dog and going for a drive. That's why when a Thailand-based photographer Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong, known as ArtWood, shares videos of his life featuring both, his followers can't help but daydream of a life like the one he leads. It's just him, his camera, his beloved dogs, and the road. What else could one ask for?

One of Kanchanasopawong's most popular clips shows him driving on a dirt road, with the afternoon sun lighting up the scene. Beside him, two of his Labrador retrievers—a pup and an adult—sleep belly up and cuddled together. They truly appear to be having the best nap of all time.

But for all of the scene's endearing qualities, Kanchanasopawong's followers know this is rarely how his adventures go. Actually, many of his posts show the adult dog in the driver's seat. Since the vehicle seems to be moving forward, he's created the illusion that the pooch is really driving. Meanwhile, the photographer and his other dogs get to doze off in the backseat or enjoy the view from the truck bed. The retriever is such a responsible driver that it even secured the pup in a child seat. Good dog!

Kanchanasopawong also likes to play with his dogs in different settings. They seem to enjoy riding a motorcycle together, although sometimes there's no room left for him, or he has to settle for the back seat. The pups have even taken over the photography duties, having ArtWood pose for the camera with the other dogs while they work behind the lens.

While the photographer has yet to reveal his secrets for achieving these beautiful images, we can only guess that having a huge expanse of land is the perfect environment for letting a dog “drive.” To stay up to date with Kanchanasopawong and his dog family, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

Thailand-based photographer Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong seems to lead a perfect life. It's just him, his camera, his beloved dogs, and the road.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

While Kanchanasopawong loves to drive around with his Labrador retrievers, some of his most popular videos actually feature a pooch in the driver's seat.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

Since the vehicle seems to be moving forward, he's created the illusion that the pooch is really driving.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

Kanchanasopawong also likes to play with his dogs in different settings.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

The dogs also seem to love going for a motorcycle ride—although the photographer has to settle for a backseat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ArtWood (@artwood.ig)

Kuttiya Kanchanasopawong: Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

UPS Driver Snaps Adorable Selfies With Dogs He Meets While Delivering Packages

Heartwarming Winners of the 2023 Dog Photography Awards

Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality

Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photogenic “Selfie Dog” Is Showing Travel Influencers How It’s Done
Messi the Dog “Clapping” at the Oscars Was Actually Pre-Taped
The Last Picture Ever Taken of Hachikō Shows the Love and Reverence the Japanese Had for the Dog
Jon Stewart Pays Tearful Tribute to His Late Dog Dipper on ‘The Daily Show’
Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality
AI Imagines New Dog Breeds To Represent Each of the 50 U.S. States

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Who Spent Nearly $16K on Lifelike Dog Costume Is Sad About the Misconceptions Around His Goal
Ballet Dancers Pair up With Shelter Dogs and Cats To Help Them Get Adopted
UPS Driver Snaps Adorable Selfies With Dogs He Meets While Delivering Packages
Man Experiencing Homelessness Gives Heartfelt Explanation of How His Dog Fills His Life With Purpose
Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent
108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.