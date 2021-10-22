Adorably Inseparable Beagle and Cat Pose for Cute Photos at a Pumpkin Patch

Usually, cats and dogs have an innate dislike for one another, but there are a few furry friends who go against the norm. Meet Chloe and Chlea, an 8-year-old beagle and a 6-month-old kitten who simply adore one another. Chlea the kitten was recently adopted by Megan Cottone (the furry family’s human), when Chloe needed a little cheering up.

Chloe was mourning the loss of her best friend, a bunny named Rue, so Cottone adopted the kitten to keep her company. The adorable pair connected right away, and they’re now pretty much inseparable. “Chloe is very patient and gentle for a beagle and Chlea very much acts like a dog,” Cottone tells My Modern Met. “Chlea wants to go everywhere that Chloe and I go so we always bring her along!” The besotted pet mom adds, “They enjoy sleeping in together and doing just about everything outdoors!”

Chloe and Chlea’s latest outdoor adventure was to a pumpkin patch, where the furry duo explored and posed for a series of fall-themed pictures. “When we got to the pumpkin patch, they were both excited and wanted to get out of the car to go exploring,” Cottone recalls. “Chloe was crying and Chlea was meowing.” She adds, “We found a quiet pumpkin patch that we knew both of them would enjoy sniffing around on their own.”

Even though they’ve only known each other a short time, Chloe and Chlea seem like they’ve been best friends forever. They pose wearing their matching leashes, enjoying nature, and calmly cuddling up to one another. This pair will melt your heart!

Check out photos of Chloe and Chlea below and follow them on Instagram to keep up to date with their adorable antics. If you can’t get enough of these pets, Cottone runs a shop, The Beagle and the Bun, that’s full of cute merch. A portion of profits goes to The Beagle Freedom Project, a non-profit organization that saves beagles and other animals from testing labs.

Meet Chloe and Chlea, a beagle and cat who do everything together.

Chloe was mourning the loss of her best friend, a bunny named Rue, so Chlea was adopted to keep her company.

The pair hit it off right away, and now they’re totally inseparable.

For their latest adventure, they visited a pumpkin patch and posed for some seriously adorable photos.

The Beagle and the Bun / Megan Cottone: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Megan Cottone / The Beagle and the Bun.

Related Articles:

Boone the Brave Beagle Overcame Abuse and Now Has His Own Children’s Book

Pet Owner’s Webcam Captures Adorable Lovefest of Her Cat and Dog While She’s Away

Adorable Hamster Is the Newest Cuddle Buddy for Family of 8 Dogs and a Cat

Adventurous Cat and Dog Best Friends Love Exploring the Great Outdoors Together