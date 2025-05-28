Home / Art / Sculpture

Kinetic Round Table Has 18 Headless Straw Figures Fighting for One Rolling Head

By Sara Barnes on May 28, 2025
Choe U-Ram Round Table Kinetic Sculpture

Screenshot: YouTube

Seoul-based artist Choe U-Ram’s sculptural performance piece titled Round Table is a head-turner…and a head roller. The kinetic artwork utilizes robotics to bring otherwise inanimate objects to life. It provokes thoughts on humanity and how scarcity can lead to confrontation, both internally and externally.

Round Table, which debuted in 2022, features 18 headless figures, made of artificial straw, carrying a circular surface on their backs. Sitting atop the large table-like structure is a straw ball. This, according to Choe, is the “head,” and essential to the performance aspect of the piece. The head rolls back and forth across the table, with each body trying to claim it as its own. But here’s the conundrum: as each straw figure stands up to catch the head, the sloping table causes the ball to roll further away. In this case, the straw bodies want something they'll never have. Like Sisyphus pushing the boulder, they are in a perpetual struggle.

In addition to an intriguing performance, Round Table is also a marvel of meticulous machinery and kinetic sculpture. The piece is programmed to make it seem as though the head is about to fall off the table—but not quite. There are no guardrails to keep the ball of straw from sliding off the surface, but Choe has made sure it won’t happen. A camera is attached to the ceiling to track the head’s location and communicates with a computer to decide where the ball will roll next.

Watch below to see Round Table in action.

Artist Choe U-Ram created a kinetic sculpture titled Round Table. It features 18 headless figures comprising artificial straw and carrying a circular surface on their backs.

The head rolls back and forth across the table, with each body trying to claim it as its own. But as each straw figure stands up to catch the head, the sloping table causes the ball to roll further away.

Choe U-Ram: Website | YouTube

Related Articles:

80-Foot-Tall Kinetic Sculpture of a Woman Embracing a Building in Prague Periodically Turns Her Head

Geometric Designs Hypnotically Come to Life in This Artist’s Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculptures

Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Sculptures of Women’s Faces Carved Into Labyrinths and Ruins
Artist Meticulously Recreates Italian Monuments With Thousands of LEGO Bricks
Massive Sculpture Uses Stainless Steel To Symbolize an Expanding Human Mind
Quantum Physicist Turned Artist Creates Innovative “Disappearing” Sculptures
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Mini Mountainous Sculptures
Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Porcelain Sneaker Sculptures Celebrate the Memory and Meaning of Everyday Objects
Evocative Faces Emerge From Surreal Sculptures of Gigantic Book Pages
Stunning Lifelike Sculptures Made Entirely Out of Found Metal Scraps [Interview]
Innovative Floral Arrangements Test the Limits of How and Where Flowers Can Thrive
Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature
Resin Sculptures Reimagine Painting With Brushstrokes Placed in Suspended Animation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.