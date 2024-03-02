Home / Art / Installation

Geometric Designs Hypnotically Come to Life in This Artist’s Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculptures

By Sarah Currier on March 2, 2024

By using light, color, and shapes to craft optical illusions, kinetic artist Florian Görlitz is able to create awe-inspiring moving sculptures. The hypnotic elements of his kinetic art make it easy to find yourself getting lost in the stunning spirals and flowing patterns. Much of Görlitz's artwork is commissioned for music festivals, most notably Burning Man in 2022, and it is no surprise why. His bright colors and psychedelic designs are a perfect companion to electronic dance music and raves.

According to his website, Görlitz “has always been enthusiastic about movement and the associated changes in life.” His interest in life is apparent in his artwork, as many of his structures appear to be living and breathing, with minds of their own. From a dynamic stage overhang to a swirling pedestal of glowing tentacles, Görlitz's work transports you to a world altogether different from our own. His “mechanical magic” transports festival goers to a higher plane. As he says, “Kinetic Art is like music for the eyes.”

One glance at Görlitz's Instagram page shows just how spirited the artist is about his work. Many reels show him celebrating his completed projects with an exuberant smile on his face. His enthusiasm is contagious, only heightened by his mesmerizing kinetic creations.

To learn more about Görlitz's art and to locate his exhibitions, you can check out his website. To keep up with the artist's creative process, you can follow him on Instagram.

Florian Görlitz combines light, color, and shape to transform optical illusions into hypnotic moving sculptures.

Görlitz's spellbinding spirals and dazzling use of color-changing technology makes his art even more mesmerizing.

He designs many of his projects for music festivals, as his dreamy style fits perfectly with raves.

Staring at the hypnotizing designs can sometimes feel like you're being transported somewhere otherworldly.

Florian Görlitz: WebsiteInstagram

All images via Florian Görlitz/MechanicalMagic.

Related Articles:

Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind

Hypnotic Kinetic Sculpture Made of Traffic Mirrors Is a Reflection on Privacy

Kinetic Wind Chime Sculpture Creates a ‘Big Bang’ From Rusty Metal Pipes

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Turns Found Stones and Shells Into Beautiful Beach Installations
15 Art Installations Inspired by the Desert Pop Up in Saudi Arabia
Thousands of Colorful Butterflies Invade Shanghai Pavilion in Emmanuelle Moureaux’s Latest Installation
teamLab Unveils Immersive Installations for New Tokyo Museum
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation
Over 300K Colorful Roman Numerals Elegantly Cascade in Installation Honoring Italian Fashion House

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Lenticular Photo Installation Shows the Past and the Present of a NYC Street Corner in a Single Frame
Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation
448 Hand-Formed Pyramids Form Mesmerizing Mandala in Abu Dhabi
Suspended Paper Kite Installations Explore Artist’s East Asian and Western Identities in the Digital Age
Best of 2023: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.