Chris Evans Misses Cannes Film Premiere To Celebrate Mom’s 70th Birthday Instead

For many, family comes first, and actor Chris Evans is no exception. He recently skipped the world premiere of his latest film, Honey Don’t!, on Friday, May 23, to celebrate his mom’s 70th birthday. His actions show that even in Hollywood, some things matter more than the spotlight.

On Sunday, May 25, Evans, 43, took to his Instagram Stories to explain why he missed the premiere. “I wish I could’ve been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes,” he wrote, “but it was my mother’s 70th birthday and there are some things you just can’t miss! Congrats everyone!!”

Evans shares a special bond with his mom, Lisa, and he even called her when he was deciding whether to take on the famous role of Captain America. According to Lisa, her son—who was at a major turning point in his career—was anxious about losing his anonymity. She recalled, “He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.’”

Sharing her motherly wisdom, Lisa told Evans, “Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide it’s not going to affect my life negatively—it will enable it.” Her encouragement convinced Evans to take the role, which turned out to be his huge break.

Directed by Ethan Coen, Honey Don’t!—also starring Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza—is a dark comedy that follows a small-town private investigator named Honey O’Donahue (played by Qualley), who uncovers a string of bizarre deaths linked to a mysterious church. According to the Cannes website, Evans stars as a “charismatic cult guru” in the film.

Honey Don’t! is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 22, 2025. Check out the trailer below.

Chris Evans skipped the world premiere of his latest film, Honey Don’t!, on Friday, May 23, to celebrate his mother’s 70th birthday instead. The actor explains, “There are some things you just can't miss!”

Chris Evans: Instagram

Related Articles :

Harrison Ford Is Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation During ‘Indiana Jones’ Premiere at Cannes

Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him

Morgan Freeman Delivers Touching Remarks About Late Actor Gene Hackman at 2025 Oscars