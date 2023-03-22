Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Striking Humpback Whale Photos Celebrate the “Ballerinas of the Sea”

By Sara Barnes on March 22, 2023
Humpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

It’s rare, for most of us, to see marine life in its natural habitat. That’s why wildlife photographers are important; they remind us of the beauty of these creatures and the importance of protecting them. For over 30 years, photographer Chris Fallows has been taking pictures of animals in the ocean and on land. Some of his most arresting images are of humpback whales—a population that has previously been ravaged by the whaling industry. But this species also shows how a decimated population can recover with the right protections. Fallows has celebrated their return with stunning images that showcase the majesty of these creatures.

Based in South Africa, Fallows has witnessed the recovery of the humpback whale population during his career. “By the mid-1980s, it was estimated that only 440 humpback whales remained south of the Equator,” Fallows explains to My Modern Met. “This was around the time when I started my natural history and photographic career. When I was at sea off the coast of South Africa we quite simply never saw them.”

Whaling bans in the middle of the 1980s helped save humpback whales from extinction. Additionally, it allowed their numbers to rebound. The population in the Southern Hemisphere is now over 50,000 and coming close to what it was prior to industrial whaling. “For the past 10 years, ever increasing aggregations of humpbacks have amassed off the South African coast to feed,” Fallows shares, “with sometimes close to 200 whales being in an area the size of just a few football fields.”

There is an artistry to the whales' movements. “Known as the ballerinas of the sea for their athletic breaches and beautiful hoisting of their tails, humpback whales are arguably the most spectacular and flamboyant of the great whales,” the photographer continues. “It is a sensorial overload, mesmerizing, breathtaking, and humbling experience to be in close quarters with so many of them.”

Fallows challenges himself to create images that evoke feeling. “You need mood, creative composition, dynamic angles, and engaging subject matter so that when a person looks at the work it not only is pleasing to the eye but it also stimulates a connection with the moment. In this respect, the opportunities afforded me have been incredible to go some way in artistically celebrating their sentience and majesty.”

Fallows has prints of his photography available on his website. For more from this dedicated photographer and to see what he's photographing next, you can follow him on Instagram.

The majestic humpback population has previously been ravaged by the whaling industry, but this species also shows how a decimated population can recover with the right protections.

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

Renowned photographer Chris Fallows has celebrated their return with stunning images that showcase the majesty of these creatures.

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

“By the mid-1980s, it was estimated that only 440 humpback whales remained south of the Equator,” Fallows explains to My Modern Met.

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

Whaling bans in the middle of the 1980s helped save humpback whales from extinction. Additionally, it allowed their numbers to rebound. The population in the Southern Hemisphere is now over 50,000 and coming close to what it was prior to industrial whaling.

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

Fallows challenges himself to create images that evoke feeling.

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

“You need mood, creative composition, dynamic angles, and engaging subject matter so that when a person looks at the work it not only is pleasing to the eye but it also stimulates a connection with the moment.”

Humpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris FallowsHumpback Whale Photography by Chris Fallows

Chris Fallows: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chris Fallows. 

Related Articles:

Stunning Photos Capture Great White Sharks Leaping High in the Air

Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

Photographer Chronicles a Magical Week of Swimming With Orcas in Norway

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey
Amateur Photographer’s Incredible Bald Eagles Photo Wins ‘National Geographic Picture of the Year’
Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera
Snow Leopard Surveying Its Territory Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice
Man Photographs a Real-Life “Angry Bird” Right in His Own Backyard

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Storybook Fox Photos Using His Homemade Camera Trap
Photographer Chronicles a Magical Week of Swimming With Orcas in Norway
Illuminating Underwater Photos Highlight the Gentle Beauty of Giant Whales
Stunning Photos of Polar Bears Relaxing in Fields of Flowers During Summer in the Arctic [Interview]
22 Photos Honoring the Triumphs and Challenges That Face Wild Cats
Photography Contest Honors the Incredible Wildlife at Kenya’s Maasai Mara

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.