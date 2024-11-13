Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Captures Adorable Japanese Pika With Its Tongue Sticking Out

By Emma Taggart on November 13, 2024

 

Wildlife photographer Takashi Okashi explores Japan’s forests, islands, and mountains to capture some of the most endearing animals in their natural habitats. His photos feature adorable baby foxes, playful chipmunks, and even flying squirrels in their sweetest, most candid moments. In one of his latest shots, he managed to capture a Japanese pika with its tiny tongue sticking out.

The pika was photographed in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands. The tiny creature—with an average body length of 12.5-18.5 centimeters (4.9-7.3 inches)—is known for busily gathering plants, grasses, leaves, and flowers which they then store under rocks and eventually feed on during winter. Okashi captured an absolutely adorable moment of the little pika poking its tongue out to clean its fur, perhaps after a tasty meal of wildflowers.

Pikas are believed to have been living in Hokkaido’s mountainous areas since the end of the Ice Age and are often referred to as “Ice Age survivors” or “living fossils.” Pikas prefer cool climates, but as temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, their habitat is unfortunately under threat. The Ministry of the Environment has even classified the Northern Pika as a “near-threatened” species.

Okashi’s photos play a vital role in documenting this resilient species and highlighting the importance of protecting its habitat. Explore more photos of the pika below, along with other adorable snapshots of Japan’s wildlife. If you love these photos, you can follow Takashi Okashi on Instagram for more.

Wildlife photographer Takashi Okashi recently captured several images of the adorable pika, a rabbit-like creature native to Hokkaido, Japan.

 

The furry creature is known for busily gathering plants, grasses, leaves, and flowers which they then store under rocks and eventually feed on during winter.

 

Okashi's portfolio also features images of adorable baby foxes, inquisitive ermines, flying squirrels, and more in their sweetest, most candid moments.

 

