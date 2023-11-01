Home / Entertainment

After 20 Years, Christopher Walken Returns to SNL and Introduces the Foo Fighters Correctly

By Margherita Cole on November 1, 2023
Christopher Walken Returns to SNL

Photo: SamAronov/Depositphotos

Actor Christopher Walken is not only famous for his talent and the countless films he's starred in, but also because of his distinct way of speaking. Back in 2003, Walken gave everyone a laugh when he hosted SNL and introduced the band Foo Fighters in an unusual way. Last weekend, he got a chance to finally say it right during a surprise cameo on the show.

David Grohl from Foo Fighters recalled the conversation that preceded the famous introduction in 2003. “Christopher Walken was the host… he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters,” Grohl said in a video. Rather than tell Walken the right way, Grohl wanted to hear the actor say the band name in his iconic accent, and said the accent was on Fighters. This led to the famous clip of Walken saying “Foo Fighters.”

Well, two decades after that episode aired, Walken made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. Though he wasn't the host, he was given the opportunity to introduce the band. This time, however, he pronounced it the right way, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, Foo Fighters.”

In 2003, Christopher Walken introduced the Foo Fighters in an unusual way.

David Grohl even imitated how Walken pronounced their band name.

On October 28, 2023, Walken made a surprise cameo on SNL and finally introduced the Foo Fighters correctly.

h/t: [Vulture]

Related Articles:

Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL

SNL Cold Open Features Hilarious Interview With the Chinese Spy Balloon

Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘Friends’ Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry in a Heartfelt Statement
RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ Star Dies at 54 and Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy
Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story of How They Met
Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
‘Pepper X’ Is Named “World’s Hottest Pepper” by Guinness World Records
Sir Michael Caine Officially Announces His Retirement at Age 90

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor Michael Gambon
Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.