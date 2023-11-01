After 20 Years, Christopher Walken Returns to SNL and Introduces the Foo Fighters Correctly

Actor Christopher Walken is not only famous for his talent and the countless films he's starred in, but also because of his distinct way of speaking. Back in 2003, Walken gave everyone a laugh when he hosted SNL and introduced the band Foo Fighters in an unusual way. Last weekend, he got a chance to finally say it right during a surprise cameo on the show.

David Grohl from Foo Fighters recalled the conversation that preceded the famous introduction in 2003. “Christopher Walken was the host… he asked us if the accent was on Foo or Fighters,” Grohl said in a video. Rather than tell Walken the right way, Grohl wanted to hear the actor say the band name in his iconic accent, and said the accent was on Fighters. This led to the famous clip of Walken saying “Foo Fighters.”

Well, two decades after that episode aired, Walken made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. Though he wasn't the host, he was given the opportunity to introduce the band. This time, however, he pronounced it the right way, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, Foo Fighters.”

In 2003, Christopher Walken introduced the Foo Fighters in an unusual way.

David Grohl even imitated how Walken pronounced their band name.

On October 28, 2023, Walken made a surprise cameo on SNL and finally introduced the Foo Fighters correctly.

h/t: [Vulture]

