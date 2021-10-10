Home / Architecture / Museums

This Zero-Energy Museum Proposal Will Be One of the First of Its Kind in South Korea

By Samantha Pires on October 10, 2021
Exterior View of Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

Architecture firms UNStudio and DA Group have emerged as the winners of a design contest for the new Chungnam Art Museum in Naepo, South Korea. The winning proposal is a zero-energy museum—one of the first of its kind in the country—that would act as a cultural and sustainability hub for the city.

The museum proposal’s mission of “art for all” is supported by a design that blends art and technology. The architecture of the institution is porous and allows for entry from multiple sides, fully embracing the public and acting as a shared cultural space. “Art has the power to bring people together,” says Ben van Berkel of UNStudio. “It inspires, it teaches, and it fosters communities. The Chungnam Art Museum will be a place for people to experience this… and much more.”

Aerial View of Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

Two major components in the proposal are the plateaued central courtyard and the main route of circulation called Central Boulevard. These elements help to connect people through the building and to engage with exhibitions in new and interesting ways. All building programs are connected in some way through these major design elements, making them the vehicles through which visitors are engaged with the museum and the art.

In addition to the architects, the multi-disciplinary team included Squint/Opera who helped develop digital content and the exhibition design, Loos van Vliet for landscape, and UNSense for community content. The innovative proposal beat out other world-renowned studios such as BIG, Steven Holl, Snøhetta, Grafton, and SsD + ALA.

UNStudio and DA Group won the design competition for South Korea's Chungnam Art Museum.

Exterior View of Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

The architects proposed a zero-energy museum and cultural center.

Interior View of Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

Exhibition Proposal in Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

Axonometric Drawing of Chungnam Art Museum by UNStudio and DA Group

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
