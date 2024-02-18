Home / History

Colorized and Stabilized Footage Offers a Glimpse Into the Cafés of Paris in the 1920s

By Regina Sienra on February 18, 2024

Old footage is a priceless gift that allows us to travel back in time and get a glimpse of the past. The one real caveat is the grainy, low quality of these colorless images. The low level of definition can also make it harder for some people to relate to the subjects of the film. Building a sturdier bridge between past and present, YouTube channel NASS restores vintage videos with the help of contemporary software. By stabilizing the footage, correcting the speed, and adding color, the images feel closer to the present than they ever did.

In one of the most striking videos NASS has restored, we're given a tour of 1920s Paris. The cameraman shows us landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Palais Garnier. However, the real allure of the footage lies in the Parisians of old themselves, getting around their city spending their days at cafés. While buildings and customs may persist, the fashion and demeanor have long changed since then. This is noticeable from the fact that many of them seem surprised by the camera and can't help but stare at it.

Once we look beyond the intricate fashion and the vintage cars, we see people just like us—chatting with friends or kissing a lover's cheek. And thanks to NASS' impeccable restoration job, viewers really feel like time travelers who have stepped into a historical record of life from 100 years ago. Though the colors may not be wholly accurate, NASS has done a well enough job to bring the subjects to life. Overall, it's the motion and stabilization that does the trick, allowing us to see, if only for a moment, what life really looked like back then.

To see even more restored old videos, make sure to check out NASS' YouTube channel.

By stabilizing the footage, correcting the speed, and adding color, NASS has made this video of Paris in the 1920s feel closer and more relatable to the present.

Related Articles:

Rare Footage From 1915 Captures Claude Monet Painting at His Gardens in Giverny

Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel

Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries

Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thrilling Video Shows a Skier Going down One of the Steepest Descents in the World
12-Year-Old Proves That Archimedes’ 3rd-Century Death Ray Is Plausible
Smart Raven Figures Out How To Use a Stick as a Tool To Retrieve Food Trapped in a Tube
Explore Five Volumes of the History of Cartography for Free Online
Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show
Grandma Tries on Her Wedding Dress After 60 Years of Marriage and Grandpa Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Travels to Disney World and Tries To Enter the Park With a 46-Year-Old Ticket
Explore the Grounds of Tirranna, a House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in This Video Tour
Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend
Explore the Impressively Accurate Medieval World Map by a 12th-Century Islamic Scholar
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy
Poetically Eye-Opening Look at What Winter Looks Like at Yellowstone National Park

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.