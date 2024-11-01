Singapore’s “Hotel in Nature” Named World’s Best Tall Building

With a stunning design that includes lush greenery and multiple terraced gardens, Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard has been named the “Best Tall Building Worldwide” by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). Designed by Singapore-based WOHA around a “hotel in nature” concept, the open-air design's fresh approach to urbanism won it the special honor.

Rather than a traditional tower on a podium design, the hotel is centered around four terraced sky gardens with individual motifs—forest, beach, garden, and cloud. Not only does this allow guests to enjoy distinct amenities, but it also creates space for individual landscapes across the levels.

The ground-level “forest” terrace, which is the only one visible to the public, is filled with dense foliage and an impressive cascading water feature. Unsurprisingly, the “beach” terrace features a tranquil lagoon surrounded by palm trees. Guests are also invited to stroll the paths of the “garden” terrace and enjoy special events with a view of the city on the “cloud” terrace.

The terraces also function to mitigate the tropical heat of Singapore by improving ventilation and cutting down on the need for mechanical cooling systems. By incorporating greenery into its design, Pan Pacific Orchard has aligned itself with the city's sustainability goals.

Many of the hotel's 347 rooms have balconies that overlook the landscaping, allowing guests to immerse themselves in nature even while staying in Singapore's bustling shopping district.

“We believe in creating living buildings that are integrated with nature, as well as the urban fabric of the cities they inhabit, and Pan Pacific Orchard represents our commitment to building for both people and the planet,” shares Mun Summ Wong, Founding Director of WOHA. “This project demonstrates that sustainability and hospitality can go hand-in-hand, and that skyscrapers can serve as green lungs within dense urban environments.”

Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard has been named the “Best Tall Building Worldwide” thanks to its innovative, sustainable design.

Rather than a traditional tower on a podium design, the hotel is centered around four terraced sky gardens with individual motifs.

“This project demonstrates that sustainability and hospitality can go hand-in-hand, and that skyscrapers can serve as green lungs within dense urban environments.”

Pan Pacific Orchard: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CTBUH.