Home / Architecture / Hotels

Singapore’s “Hotel in Nature” Named World’s Best Tall Building

By Jessica Stewart on November 1, 2024
Pan Pacific Orchard at night

Photo: courtesy of Pan Pacific Orchard

With a stunning design that includes lush greenery and multiple terraced gardens, Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard has been named the “Best Tall Building Worldwide” by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). Designed by Singapore-based WOHA around a “hotel in nature” concept, the open-air design's fresh approach to urbanism won it the special honor.

Rather than a traditional tower on a podium design, the hotel is centered around four terraced sky gardens with individual motifs—forest, beach, garden, and cloud. Not only does this allow guests to enjoy distinct amenities, but it also creates space for individual landscapes across the levels.

The ground-level “forest” terrace, which is the only one visible to the public, is filled with dense foliage and an impressive cascading water feature. Unsurprisingly, the “beach” terrace features a tranquil lagoon surrounded by palm trees. Guests are also invited to stroll the paths of the “garden” terrace and enjoy special events with a view of the city on the “cloud” terrace.

The terraces also function to mitigate the tropical heat of Singapore by improving ventilation and cutting down on the need for mechanical cooling systems. By incorporating greenery into its design, Pan Pacific Orchard has aligned itself with the city's sustainability goals.

Many of the hotel's 347 rooms have balconies that overlook the landscaping, allowing guests to immerse themselves in nature even while staying in Singapore's bustling shopping district.

“We believe in creating living buildings that are integrated with nature, as well as the urban fabric of the cities they inhabit, and Pan Pacific Orchard represents our commitment to building for both people and the planet,” shares Mun Summ Wong, Founding Director of WOHA. “This project demonstrates that sustainability and hospitality can go hand-in-hand, and that skyscrapers can serve as green lungs within dense urban environments.”

Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard has been named the “Best Tall Building Worldwide” thanks to its innovative, sustainable design.

Pan Pacific Orchard

Photo: © Darren Soh

Rather than a traditional tower on a podium design, the hotel is centered around four terraced sky gardens with individual motifs.

Pan Pacific Orchard

Photo: © Darren Soh

“This project demonstrates that sustainability and hospitality can go hand-in-hand, and that skyscrapers can serve as green lungs within dense urban environments.”

Pan Pacific Orchard

Photo: © Darren Soh

Pan Pacific Orchard at night

Photo: courtesy of Pan Pacific Orchard

Pan Pacific Orchard: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CTBUH.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau

Seoul Shopping Center Redesigned With Contemporary Hourglass Makeover

Towers in Doha Designed To Look Like Crossed Swords Are the Sites of Two Luxury Hotels

America’s First Carbon-Positive Hotel Opening in Denver Is Inspired by Colorado’s Native Trees

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Now Book a Night at the Iconic Prince ‘Purple Rain’ House on Airbnb
Japanese Garden Displays Its Own Giant Moon Shrouded in Mist During Moon Festival in Tokyo
Airbnb Unveils a Life-Sized ‘90s-Inspired Polly Pocket Home and You Can Book Your Stay Now
14 of the Most Unique Hotels in the U.S. That Are as Weird as They Are Wonderful
Remote Island Transformed Into Tranquil Resort Merging Japanese and Danish Design
Airbnb Unlocks 11 Unique Experiences Inspired by Pop Culture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Airbnb Recreates the House From Pixar’s ‘Up‘ and Even Makes It Float in the Air
Architect Uses AI to Envision Contemporary Hotel Nestled in a Swedish Valley
Sweden’s ICEHOTEL Reopens With Stunning New Ice Sculptures for 2024
Geodesic Domes Offer Front Row Seats to Nature in This Luxurious Glamping Experience
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Art Deco-Inspired Hotel in Macau
You Can Book a Weekend Stay at Shrek’s Swamp on Airbnb

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.