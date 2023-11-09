Home / Travel

Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s

By Margherita Cole on November 9, 2023
Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

If you’d like to travel back in time for an evening, there's a restaurant in Paris that will make you feel like you're back in the 1920s. Named after Mistinguett—a French singer-dancer and the highest paid female entertainer at the time—this stunning dining locale is located inside the music hall Casino de Paris. From the feathered Murano chandeliers, to the sumptuous vintage decor, no detail has been spared in making the Mistinguett a must-visit destination.

Architects Hugo Vince and Adèle Nourry helped put together the vintage-inspired restaurant. Diners have their choice of Art Deco seating, including velvet red booths and chairs with lacquered legs—many of which were sourced from antique stores in Europe. There is also a red and black leopard print carpet, dozens of artful lights, and a stunning Art Nouveau-style stained glass window which dates back to 1922.

The mouth-watering menu is put together by the chef Etienne Daviau, who changes the dishes according to the season and what is available. Guests can expect classic French cuisine with a modern flair, such as veal tenderloin wrapped in pastry and smoked chestnut butternut soup. Even the extensive drinking menu suits the establishment, with cocktails named after other famous showgirls of the era like Josephine Baker and Zizi Jeanmaire—all  of whom once graced the Parisian music halls. Keeping in style with this theme, the Mistinguett also features live entertainment, including singers, dancers, and acrobats to make diners feel like they're at a Gatsby-esque event.

You can book reservations for the Mistinguett restaurant via its website.

The Mistinguett restaurant recently opened at the Casino de Paris music hall in Paris.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

It is named after the 2oth century French dancer Mistinguett.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

The fashionable restaurant captures the flair of the roaring 20s.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Architects Hugo Vince and Adèle Nourry helped put together the striking decor of the restaurant, including the feathered chandeliers and red accents.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Additionally, chef Etienne Daviau created an extravagant menu emphasizing French cuisine.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

The Mistinguett also features live entertainment like singers, comedians, and acrobats.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Even the cocktails are named after famous showgirls from the era like Josephine Baker and Zizi Jeanmaire.

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Mistinguette Restaurant in Paris

Photo: depasquale-maffini

Mistinguett: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mistinguett.

Related Articles:

The Oldest Restaurant in the World Has Been in Operation for 300 Years

Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses

These 18 Funny Signs From an Iconic Texas Restaurant Will Brighten Your Day

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Join “Thanksgiving Grandma” Wanda and Her “Thanksgiving Grandson” Jamal for Dinner in This Unique Airbnb Experience
Artistic Views of the World’s Rivers and Deltas Created Using Lidar Data [Interview]
42 New Sites Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List
The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka
Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween
Cultural Center in China Has Roof Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Leaves

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This New e-Scooter by Honda Blends Style and Mobility With Its Foldable Design
Luxury “Houseyacht” Redefines Living on the Water
Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC
Gaudí’s Unfinished Masterpiece ‘La Sagrada Família‘ Is Nearing Completion
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe
The Oldest Restaurant in the World Has Been in Operation for 300 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.