Newly Opened Parisian Restaurant Captures the Glamour of the Roaring 20s

If you’d like to travel back in time for an evening, there's a restaurant in Paris that will make you feel like you're back in the 1920s. Named after Mistinguett—a French singer-dancer and the highest paid female entertainer at the time—this stunning dining locale is located inside the music hall Casino de Paris. From the feathered Murano chandeliers, to the sumptuous vintage decor, no detail has been spared in making the Mistinguett a must-visit destination.

Architects Hugo Vince and Adèle Nourry helped put together the vintage-inspired restaurant. Diners have their choice of Art Deco seating, including velvet red booths and chairs with lacquered legs—many of which were sourced from antique stores in Europe. There is also a red and black leopard print carpet, dozens of artful lights, and a stunning Art Nouveau-style stained glass window which dates back to 1922.

The mouth-watering menu is put together by the chef Etienne Daviau, who changes the dishes according to the season and what is available. Guests can expect classic French cuisine with a modern flair, such as veal tenderloin wrapped in pastry and smoked chestnut butternut soup. Even the extensive drinking menu suits the establishment, with cocktails named after other famous showgirls of the era like Josephine Baker and Zizi Jeanmaire—all of whom once graced the Parisian music halls. Keeping in style with this theme, the Mistinguett also features live entertainment, including singers, dancers, and acrobats to make diners feel like they're at a Gatsby-esque event.

You can book reservations for the Mistinguett restaurant via its website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mistinguett.