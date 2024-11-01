Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground

Many people would consider themselves lucky if they found a dollar bill while out and about. And finding an $20 bill? How can it get better than that? Well, it certainly can. After coming across a $20 bill, a North Carolina man named Jerry Hicks used it to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket, and wound up winning $1 million.

Hicks was on his way to the convenience store when he spotted the bill in the parking lot. Once inside, he picked a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off card. The $1 million prize is the highest amount players can get from this card, and the odds of winning are 1 in 2,017,650. “They actually didn’t have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead,” he told North Carolina Education Lottery.

His prize came with a tough choice. When Hicks arrived at lottery headquarters on a Friday, he had to pick between getting the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. The man picked the latter and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, went home with $429,007.

Now, Hicks plans to use his winnings to retire, having worked as a carpenter for 56 years. He also shared that he wants to help out his children. However, he says there’s something he wants to do first: “We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got.”

