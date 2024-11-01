Home / Inspiring / Good News

Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground

By Regina Sienra on November 1, 2024
Person's hand scratching off ticket with a coin

Photo: birchphotographer/Depositphotos

Many people would consider themselves lucky if they found a dollar bill while out and about. And finding an $20 bill?  How can it get better than that? Well, it certainly can. After coming across a $20 bill, a North Carolina man named Jerry Hicks used it to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket, and wound up winning $1 million.

Hicks was on his way to the convenience store when he spotted the bill in the parking lot. Once inside, he picked a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off card. The $1 million prize is the highest amount players can get from this card, and the odds of winning are 1 in 2,017,650. “They actually didn’t have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead,” he told North Carolina Education Lottery.

His prize came with a tough choice. When Hicks arrived at lottery headquarters on a Friday, he had to pick between getting the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. The man picked the latter and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, went home with $429,007.

Now, Hicks plans to use his winnings to retire, having worked as a carpenter for 56 years. He also shared that he wants to help out his children. However, he says there’s something he wants to do first: “We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got.”

After coming across a $20 bill, a North Carolina man named Jerry Hicks used it to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket, winning $1 million in the process.

Dollar bill on the ground

Photo: AY_PHOTO/Depositphotos

Now, Hicks plans to use his winnings to retire, after having worked as a carpenter for 56 years.

Person's hand scratching off ticket with a coin

Photo: birchphotographer/Depositphotos

h/t: [CTV News]

Related Articles:

Lottery Winner Vows To Donate Portion of $4M Winnings to Animal Welfare

59-Year-Old Who Bought His First Pool Table With Lottery Winnings Is Now Playing for England Team

Man Wins $50M Lottery But Keeps Going to Work at 4:30 AM for His Coworkers

Man Wins the Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple System of Basic Math

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life
Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment
Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles
Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Postcard Arrives 121 Years Late and Reunites Families in Wales
National Park Service Receives a Record-High Gift of $100M, the Largest Grant in Its History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Museum Offers Color-Blindness Glasses To Help Visually Impaired Visitors View Art in a New Way
Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket
22 Tennessee State Parks Provide All-Terrain Wheelchairs to Enhance Accessibility for All
MrBeast’s TeamSeas Initiative Pulls 34 Million Pounds of Trash From the Ocean
Presidential Library and Museum Will Host Film Festival To Celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday
Man Who Mows Lawns for Free Raises Over $188K for Cat Shelter That Helped Him

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.