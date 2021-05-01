Home / Architecture

Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape

By Samantha Pires on May 1, 2021
Architects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain Range

When you’re feeling bogged down with work and overly dependent on technology, you might dream of a peaceful cabin getaway to reconnect with nature. We think these conceptual cocoons by Veliz Arquitecto would be the perfect retreat to do just that. Though the project is not designed for construction, these unique cabins are visualized in dramatic scenes on a Cuban mountain range.

Jorge Luis Veliz Quintana, the founder of Veliz Arquitecto, imagined the cocoons as temporary retreats for those climbing the mountains or for visitors who simply want an incredible view of nature. They're designed as curved lattices formed by—and enclosed with—sheets of wood. This structural system creates an organic form that seems to blend into the earth tones of the rendered scene.

In the rendering, the cabins are placed at the edge of a mountain and sit on concrete platforms that lift them slightly off the ground. The platforms extend to create a large balcony. Inside the cocoons, visitors would find a bathroom, a bedroom, and a small kitchen. Though modest in size, they'd provide everything climbers would need to refresh from a long hike up the mountain.

Veliz Arquitecto imagines cocoon cabins for a serene mountain range in Cuba.

Architects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain RangeArchitects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain RangeArchitects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain RangeArchitects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain RangeArchitects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain RangeArchitects Design Conceptual Cocoon Cabins on this Cuban Mountain Range

Veliz Arquitecto: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
h/t: [designboom]

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
