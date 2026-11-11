Photographers Trek Through Uganda’s Rainforest To Capture Endangered Mountain Gorillas in the Wild [Interview]

Located in southwestern Uganda, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to around 459 mountain gorillas—nearly half of the world’s remaining population. Recently, wildlife photographers and husband-and-wife team Mark and Jaren Fernley, of Untamed Photo Safaris, led a group deep into the park’s dense forest in search of a family of mountain gorillas to photograph.

Moving through the forest on foot, the group—which included guides—eventually spotted a family of five mountain gorillas through the mist and dense vegetation. As the gorillas started making their way up towards the tree canopies, Mark, Jaren, and the group moved with them, climbing up a steep slope to get close to eye level with the endangered species. From there, they were able to capture the magnificent animals in their natural habitat.

The incredible results show the gorillas perched among the branches, munching on foliage, and simply taking in their environment. The photographs offer a remarkable and rare glimpse into the lives of these endangered animals, and highlight the importance of protecting one of the world’s most vulnerable great ape species.

Mark and Jaren host wildlife photography safaris across Africa, including in Kenya, Tanzania, and the Republic of the Congo, sharing their passion for wildlife photography and helping others capture the beauty of the continent’s incredible animals. These photographs in particular were taken during a 10-day Uganda photo safari, which combines mountain gorilla trekking, chimpanzee encounters, rainforest photography, and wildlife spotting in Murchison Falls National Park.

We recently caught up with Mark and Jaren to learn more about their experience photographing mountain gorillas. Read on for My Modern Met’s exclusive interview, and find out more about their wildlife photography adventures on the Untamed Photo Safaris website.

How did you both get into photography, and what first drew you to photographing animals in the wild?

We both developed a passion for wildlife photography at an early age, fascinated by animals and the opportunity to observe their lives in the wild. Our work grew through conservation documentation in Africa and South America, before Southern and East Africa became our main focus. Today, we spend most of our time in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, developing a detailed understanding of their wildlife and landscapes.

What first drew us to photography was its ability to raise awareness. Over time, that developed into a desire to create art that expresses the beauty of the natural world, from an animal’s expression to its relationship with its surroundings.

That purpose eventually led us to host photographic safaris by creating Untamed Photo Safaris. By bringing guests into these areas, we help others build a deeper connection with wildlife while generating tourism revenue that supports national parks, local livelihoods and the protection of remaining wild habitats.

What inspired you to start Untamed Photo Safaris together, and what did you want to offer that you felt was missing from other safari experiences?

We started Untamed Photo Safaris to turn our passion for wildlife photography into something that could benefit both people and the places we photograph. Bringing guests into these landscapes generates tourism revenue that helps support national parks, local communities, and the protection of wildlife.

We also wanted to offer the experience we valued as photographers: small groups, space to work comfortably, time to understand animal behavior and the patience to stay with a promising encounter. Rather than rushing between sightings, we wanted guests to explore the photographic possibilities of each moment.

With just three guests per vehicle and one photo host, we can provide individual guidance, from camera settings and composition to editing. Our aim is for guests to leave with stronger photographs, greater confidence, and a deeper connection to the wildlife they have spent time observing.

Why did you choose Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for this photography trip? What makes it such a compelling place to photograph mountain gorillas?

We chose Bwindi because the forest is as much a part of the photograph as the gorillas themselves. Dense vegetation, layered foliage, and shifting light create an intimate atmosphere, with opportunities to show these animals within their environment.

Photographically, it demands patience and careful observation. A brief opening in the vegetation or a gorilla turning towards the light can transform a composition. Their expressions, gestures, and relationships are particularly compelling, while the surrounding forest gives those moments depth and context.

We also photograph mountain gorillas in Uganda’s Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, where mist and bamboo can create a wonderfully mysterious atmosphere. These particular photographs, however, were all taken by Mark during our recent trip to Bwindi while leading a gorilla photo tour with Untamed Photo Safaris.

What was your first reaction when you finally encountered the gorillas in the wild?

Our hearts were racing. There is something almost prehistoric about encountering such remarkable animals deep in the forest, and knowing they are endangered makes that moment even more powerful.

After a demanding trek up and down steep mountain slopes, your first glimpse of a gorilla feels like striking gold. Then the photographer’s instinct takes over: reading the light, carefully adjusting settings, and waiting for an expression or interaction. Capturing the photograph you hoped for feels like turning that discovery into something you can share, carrying a little of that extraordinary encounter beyond the forest. For this specific shoot, it was different. They were in the trees!

How did you adapt your photographic approach as the gorillas moved through the forest?

One of the biggest challenges came when the gorillas climbed into trees around 30 meters [98.4 feet] above the forest floor. Photographing from directly below would have given us a very different perspective, so Mark and our Untamed Photo Safaris guests climbed a steep neighboring slope. With help from a ranger who is also a good friend, they reached eye level with the blackback males and females where the composition was perfect.

The strong backlighting made exposure difficult. Mark carefully balanced retaining detail in the gorillas’ dark fur with protecting the brighter background, knowing how he would refine the images in post-processing.

Using 70–200mm lenses allowed the group to maintain a respectful distance while creating clean, minimalist compositions. Adapting to the terrain turned a challenging encounter into an opportunity to photograph the gorillas from a remarkable perspective.

How did you decide which moments to photograph and which to simply enjoy and observe?

With five gorillas in the trees, two males and three females, we spent time watching rather than constantly shooting. A turn of the head or a change in expression was often enough to make us raise our cameras. At 200mm and f/2.8, the shallow depth of field helped isolate those quiet details.

Some sat with a wonderfully contemplative presence, reminding us of elderly British gentlemen on a park bench, looking out across the park as though revisiting old memories. Those were moments to photograph, but also to pause and appreciate.

We cannot know what they were thinking, but watching them gaze across the forest made us reflect on its future and how much depends on protecting it.

Do you have a favorite image from the trip and could you please tell the story behind it?

One of our favorite images is Mark’s photograph of a gorilla resting against a moss-covered branch, his head tilted upwards towards the light. His relaxed posture reminded us of an elderly gentleman on a park bench, quietly contemplating the world around him.

Mark captured this after climbing a steep neighboring slope with our guests and a ranger to reach eye level. That perspective, combined with the soft forest background and space around the gorilla’s gaze, gives the photograph its reflective atmosphere.

To us, he almost appears to be wondering how long his forest will last. We cannot know his thoughts, but the image brings our own concerns into focus. Everything he depends on is within that forest. That is what makes the photograph so powerful for us: a quiet moment that encourages us to think about his future.

How does photographing mountain gorillas differ from photographing other wildlife?

Photographing mountain gorillas is far more physically demanding than working from a safari vehicle. You trek steep slopes, carry your equipment through dense vegetation, and certainly sweat more, but that effort makes the encounter incredibly rewarding.

The light is also particularly challenging. The forest behind a gorilla can be much brighter than its dark fur, so careful exposure and thoughtful post-processing are essential to retain detail and atmosphere. We have both developed techniques for working with that contrast.

Above all, the connection feels different. Their expressions, hands, and gestures can feel remarkably familiar. You find yourself observing an individual with a distinct personality, and that sense of recognition gives the photography a deeply personal quality.

Is there an animal you haven’t photographed yet that you’d particularly love to spend time with?

Mandrills would be high on our list. Their extraordinary facial colors, powerful presence, and social interactions make them fascinating photographic subjects. We would love to spend time observing them in the rainforest, creating intimate portraits alongside images that capture their forest environment.

We are also exploring the possibility of offering a photographic safari in Gabon, so this is an encounter we hope to share with our guests in the future.

What advice would you give someone who dreams of becoming a professional wildlife photographer but doesn’t know where to start?

Our strongest advice is to keep going. Start with the wildlife you can access, learn your equipment and spend time understanding animal behavior. You do not need to travel somewhere extraordinary to begin creating meaningful photographs.

At the private opening of Wildlife Photographer of the Year in London, Mark spoke with a young winner about this very subject. His message to him and his parents was simple: do not hold yourself back, and never let someone else’s doubts decide your future. There will be setbacks, rejection, and photographs that do not work. Learn from them and keep challenging yourself. If someone tells you that you cannot do it, let that strengthen your determination. Progress comes from patience, practice, and the willingness to try again.

IF SOMEONE SAYS YOU CAN’T, YOU CAN!

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jaren A Fernley and Mark A Fernley / Untamed Photo Safaris.