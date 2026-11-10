Home / Art / Painting

Kandinsky’s Nazi-Looted Masterpiece Sells for More Than $42 Million at Christie’s Auction

By Sage Helene on November 10, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

A painting by Wassily Kandinsky, looted during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, has sold for £31.56 million (approximately $42 million) at Christie’s London. Completed in 1907, Das bunte Leben (The Colorful Life) was returned to the descendants of its original Jewish owners in 2023. Its October 14, 2026 auction result far exceeded the presale estimate of £18 million to £25 million.

Measuring approximately 5 by 4 feet, Das bunte Leben is an important early work by the Russian-born artist. It depicts a group of figures in a colorful, imagined landscape inspired by Russian folklore. The painting also reflects Kandinsky’s growing interest in expressive color and simplified forms, which would later inform his experiments with abstraction.

Dutch Jewish collectors Emanuel and Hedwig Lewenstein acquired the painting in 1927 and later loaned it to the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. Following the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, the work appeared at auction in October 1940 without the family’s authorization. The Lewensteins received no proceeds. It subsequently passed through several private collections before German bank Bayerische Landesbank acquired it in 1972. The painting later entered a long-term loan to Munich’s Lenbachhaus museum.

The Lewenstein descendants spent decades pursuing the painting’s restitution. In 2023, a German advisory commission on Nazi-looted art determined that Nazi persecution had forced the family to lose the work. The commission recommended its return, and the painting was subsequently restituted to the heirs, ending decades of contested ownership.

More than a century after its creation, Das bunte Leben has returned to the art market with its provenance restored. Its $42 million sale marks a new chapter for the Kandinsky painting, following its long-awaited return to the family from whom it was taken.

Painted in 1907, Kandinsky’s Das bunte Leben was acquired by Jewish collectors Emanuel and Hedwig Lewenstein in 1927.

Embed from Getty Images

After being sold without the family’s authorization during the Nazi occupation, the painting was restituted to their descendants in 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christie's (@christiesinc)

The recently restituted masterpiece sold for £31.56 million at Christie’s London on October 14, 2026, exceeding its presale estimate.

Christie’s: Website | Instagram

Sources: Looted by Nazis and Recently Restituted, a Kaleidoscopic Kandinsky Painting Just Sold for Nearly $42 Million; Christie’s to present Kandinsky’s 1907 masterpiece Das bunte Leben as a key highlight of upcoming 20/21 Evening Sale in London

Related Articles:

Monet’s Long-Hidden ‘Iris‘ Painting Is Going to Auction With an Estimated Worth of $34M

Tiny Hieronymus Bosch-Inspired Painting Sells for More Than 10 Times Its Estimate at Sotheby’s Auction

Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction

Painting Valued at $15K Turns Out to Be a Rembrandt, Sells for $13.8M at Auction

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Christian Achenbach’s Vibrant Landscape Paintings Visually Vibrate With Dreamy Color and Rippling Energy
Actor Johnny Depp Showcases His Artistic Side With Painting Exhibition in London
Carmen Lomas Garza Retrospective Explores Her Influence on Chicano Art [Interview]
Malta Exhibition Celebrates Three Female Contemporary Painters and Their Trips to the Island
Bhutanese Artist Uses Intricate Geometry To Blend the Past and Present on the Same Canvas
16 Contemporary Female Painters Use Fabric as a Means To Explore Memory and Identity

More on My Modern Met

Artist Kelogsloops Confronts Emotional Highs and Lows in New Breathtaking Painting Exhibition [Interview]
Painter Spends 20 Years Trying To Be an Artist, Now Sees Hardships as the Core of Her Work [Interview]
Fantastical Paintings Imagine Changing Seasons as a Way To Express Our Inner Emotional Worlds
Artist Uses Wallpaper and Upholstery Fabric in Richly Textured Portraits of Women She Knows
Bird’s-Eye View Paintings Are Powerful Portraits of Landscapes Grappling With Climate Change [Interview]
Aboriginal Artist Transforms Memories Into Textured Abstract Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.