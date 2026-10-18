Home / Art / Painting

Bhutanese Artist Uses Intricate Geometry To Blend the Past and Present on the Same Canvas

By Regina Sienra on October 18, 2026
geometric artworks by Yeshi Pelden

“The Path and Paradise.” Medium: Natural Pigment on Traditional Handmade. Canvas Size: 3 X 4 ft.

For Bhutanese artist Yeshi Pelden, tradition is not a fixed asset passed down from one generation to the next. Instead, he sees it as a living, breathing entity capable of generating new ideas. This concept sits at the center of his artistic practice, as seen in his intricate paintings that bring past and present together on the same canvas.

Pelden draws from the longstanding tradition of Thangka painting. This Tibetan art style serves as a key meditative tool in Buddhist practice, using ground mineral pigments on cotton or silk. Inspired by the intricate line work, geometry, symbolism, and spiritual foundations of these ancestral artworks, Pelden reimagined these elements through a contemporary approach shaped by his own life experiences.

Pelden was born in Bumthang, which is considered the spiritual heartland of Bhutan. But for all the influence Buddhism has on his work, his artistic journey began with an intimate family moment. “I developed a profound passion for art while assisting my uncle, a painter, during a winter vacation,” says Pelden.

This later inspired him to study at the National Institute for Zorig Chusum (NIZC), which is devoted to preserving and promoting Bhutan’s traditional arts and cultural heritage. In a full-circle moment, he now works as a painting instructor at NIZC, continuing the cycle of safeguarding his homeland’s visual arts legacy.

Pelden’s work is strongly connected to his day job: where one introduces new generations to ancient techniques and motifs, the other keeps tradition alive by letting it evolve into new forms of expression. “Traditional art has its own discipline and principles, but carrying it forward also gives us room to express it in our own voice,” Pelden told the Bhutanese Broadcasting Service.

“People often try to separate traditional and contemporary art, but I don’t think we really need to. Traditional art has its own discipline and principles, but contemporary art is more about how we express those elements in our own way,” the artist added. “I think bringing traditional elements into contemporary expression can make the art more relatable and create an opportunity to introduce our art to people outside Bhutan.”

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met Editor-in-Chief, visited Pelden’s solo show, Perseverance, at VAST Bhutan as part of Lungta Art Festival 2026. This experience was part of a trip with luxury tour company MyBhutan, which gave him a front-row seat to the rich cultural heritage of this South Asian nation.

To stay up to date with the artist, follow Pelden on Instagram.

Bhutanese artist Yeshi Pelden creates intricate paintings that bring together past and present on the same canvas.

geometric artworks by Yeshi Pelden

“The Mind Within 108 Beads,” Medium: Acrylic on Traditional Handmade Canvas. Size: 3 X 4 ft.

Pelden draws from long-standing tradition of Thangka painting, a Tibetan art style that serves as one of the main meditational tools in Buddhist practice.

geometric artworks by Yeshi Pelden

“Wheel of Life,” Medium: Acrylic and Natural Pigment on Traditional Handmade Canvas. Size: 3.5 X 2.8 ft.

Pelden then reimagines these elements through a contemporary approach shaped by his own life experiences.

geometric artworks by Yeshi Pelden

“The Third Eye,” Medium: Acrylic on Traditional Hand Made Canvas. Size: 3 X 4 ft.

“Traditional art has its own discipline and principles, but carrying it forward also gives us room to express it in our own voice,” Pelden says.

geometric artworks by Yeshi Pelden

“Globular Eye,” Medium: Acrylic on Traditional Handmade Canvas. Size: 2.6 X 2.6 ft.

Yeshi Pelden: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by VAST Bhutan.

Related Articles:

Bhutanese Artist Pem Lham Wins International Prize for Reimagining Himalayan Art

Luxury Trip Designer MyBhutan Is Helping You Experience the Country Like Never Before

New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage

Interview: Exploring the Rich Cultural Traditions and Sacred Festivals of Bhutan

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Shop All Products

Related Articles

16 Contemporary Female Painters Use Fabric as a Means To Explore Memory and Identity
Artist Kelogsloops Confronts Emotional Highs and Lows in New Breathtaking Painting Exhibition [Interview]
Painter Spends 20 Years Trying To Be an Artist, Now Sees Hardships as the Core of Her Work [Interview]
Fantastical Paintings Imagine Changing Seasons as a Way To Express Our Inner Emotional Worlds
Artist Uses Wallpaper and Upholstery Fabric in Richly Textured Portraits of Women She Knows
Bird’s-Eye View Paintings Are Powerful Portraits of Landscapes Grappling With Climate Change [Interview]

More on My Modern Met

Aboriginal Artist Transforms Memories Into Textured Abstract Paintings
New Frida Kahlo Art Prize Will Award $50,000 To Emerging Mexican Artists
Artist Hand-Forages Mineral Pigments To Bring His Dreamlike Flower Paintings to Life
Stolen Picasso Painting Unexpectedly Resurfaces During a Drug Raid Near Paris
How Georgia O’Keeffe Forged a New Vision of Modern American Art
Barack and Michelle Obama Reveal Their First Portrait Together for the Obama Presidential Library

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.