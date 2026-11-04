Actor Johnny Depp Showcases His Artistic Side With Painting Exhibition in London

Johnny Depp is best known for his work on screen, which includes iconic characters like Edward Scissorhands and Jack Sparrow. But when he’s not on set, Depp processes his thoughts and emotions, like many, through art. Halcyon Gallery in London is hosting the first major exhibition of original artworks by Depp in the UK, and with it, shines a light on the many ways the actor has approached portraiture throughout the years, from the figurative to the subconscious and abstract.

“The painting process evolves like a film… in time, it starts to tell you what it wants to be and then shows you who it wants to be,” the actor says in a statement shared by the gallery. “And that happens a lot with cinema, especially in the cutting room, if you’ve got enough information a film will actually tell you where it wants to go. Nine times out of 10, it was a totally unexpected, totally unpredictable way to go.”

At first glance, the exhibited works would seem to fit in three distinct categories: paintings of flowers, darker pieces inhabited by spectral characters, and figurative mixed-media works (both self-portraits and depictions of others). But what they all share is that they all come from the same place. “Portraits, self-portraits…in a weird way, almost everything you do is a self-portrait in one way or another,” Depp says.

His paintings with gothic motifs explore themes of mortality, identity, memory, and belonging, which the artist created by drawing from his own personal experiences dealing with tougher feelings. “Skulls always meant something to me. It presented itself as a reminder, more than anything, reminder of: live now, because life flies so quickly past,” he adds. “There will come a day when you don’t have that luxury anymore. So it’s a reminder to be level about things; understand what’s important.”

The seemingly straightforward Yesterday’s Flowers series also conceals a much deeper meaning. At surface level, these paintings capture bouquets of roses of different colors against a contrasting background. In reality, these are covert tributes to his daughter and fellow actor Lily-Rose Depp, with the namesake flower standing in for its protagonist. With this, Depp turns a universal symbol of love into a personal message of fatherly love.

The portraits in the collection see Depp experimenting with different mediums, color palettes, and visual structures. Some depict the actor’s family, while others are figures devoid of identity, serving both as snapshots of Depp’s feelings and vessels for the viewer to dream up their own narrative.

“When drawing, it’s like you’re creating a reflection of your subconscious; you may not have the slightest idea of the meaning behind this nightmarish thing you’ve created,” Depp shares. “But the more you learn about it, the more you understand why you feel the need to put it on paper.”

Depp’s works will be on view at Halcyon Gallery through November 15. To stay up to date with the multifaceted artist, follow Johnny Depp on Instagram.

Halcyon Gallery in London is hosting the first major exhibition of original artworks by Johnny Depp in the UK.

Exhibition Information :

Johnny Depp

148 New Bond St

October 13 – November 15, 2026

Halcyon Gallery

148 New Bond St, London W1S 2TR, United Kingdom

Johnny Depp: Instagram

Halcyon: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ROKH Global.