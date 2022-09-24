Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Photography Collective Highlights Washington State’s Beautiful Vistas in New Book

By Jessica Stewart on September 24, 2022
Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest

Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest (Photo: Kevin McNeal)
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

For 13 years, some of the Pacific Northwest's top photographers have worked together as the Photo Cascadia collective. These seven photographers, all of whom have their own thriving businesses, formed the collective to promote the natural beauty of the area and encourage its conservation. After successfully publishing their first book in 2020, Photo Cascadia is back with an incredible homage to the landscape of Washington State.

Washington Evergreen is a collection of 200 photographs that show the beauty of Washington. From the majestic Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound to the soaring peaks of Mt. Ranier, these landscapes are a testament to the diverse environments that define the Pacific Northwest. For Photo Cascadia's seven photographers—Erin Babnik, Sean Bagshaw, David Cobb, Adrian Klein, Kevin McNeal, Chip Phillips, and Zach Schnepf—these environments are a constant source of inspiration.

“As nature photographers, we find endless inspiration in Washington’s amazing range of outdoor environments, from the rugged to the pastoral, and also in the areas where urban elements are juxtaposed with nature in charming ways,” Babnik tells My Modern Met.

“The state has an abundance to offer anyone seeking unique scenery, but it also repays repeat visits due to its distinct seasonal variations and ever-changing qualities of light. Washington really is a paradise for photographers as well as for appreciators of any outdoor activities, thanks to the state’s bountiful natural beauty.”

To ensure that Washington Evergreen displayed the full breadth of the state's natural beauty, the photographers scoured their archives and then compiled a list of any site that they felt was still missing. The collective then set out to photograph the missing areas in order to guarantee that Washington was represented to its fullest.

The result is a rich, varied look at Washington and all that it has to offer. Through the lenses of these photographers, we're able to see the raw, natural environment. The collective hopes that this work will encourage readers to go out and explore these areas for themselves and to join efforts to conserve them for future generations.

Washington Evergreen will be released on October 25, 2022, and is currently available for pre-sale.

For 13 years, the Photo Cascadia collective has been photographing the Pacific Northwest.

The Enchantments, Alpine Lake Wilderness at Sunset

The Enchantments, Alpine Lake Wilderness. (Photo: Zack Schnepf)

Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park

Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park (Photo: Kevin McNeal)

Palouse Hills at Steptoe Butte State Park Heritage Site

Palouse Hills at Steptoe Butte State Park Heritage Site (Photo: Chip Phillips)

Sucia Island

Sucia Island (Photo: Adrian Klein)

Their new book, Washington Evergreen, is a collection of 200 photos exploring the state's natural beauty.

Forest at Kettle Range at Sherman Pass

Kettle Range at Sherman Pass (Photo: Chip Phillips)

Beacon Rock State Park

Beacon Rock State Park (Photo: Sean Bagshaw)

Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park (Photo: Erin Babnik)

View of Mt. Rainier from the Goat Rocks Wilderness

View of Mt. Rainier from the Goat Rocks Wilderness. (Photo: David Cobb)

Washington Evergreen is currently available for pre-sale.

Washington Evergreen by Photo Cascadia

Photo Cascadia: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Photo Cascadia.

Related Articles:

Otherworldly Landscape Photography

15 Stunning Aerial Photos That Highlight the Lush Landscapes of Vietnam

5 Pro Photography Secrets to Capturing Powerful Wide-Angle Landscape Photos

West Coast Landscape Photographer Perfectly Captures the Region’s Magical Vistas

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Uses UV Light To Create Otherworldly Glowing Landscapes on Earth
Photographer Captures the Vast Beauty of Alaska Through Breathtaking Mountainscapes
Brooklyn Public Library Offers All Teens a Free eCard to Access Banned Books
Incredible Day-to-Night Photo of Bears Ears National Monument Took 36 Hours to Capture
Photographer Explores Icebergs and Village Life on Greenland’s Iconic Disko Bay
Natural Rock Formation Looks Like an Elephant Drinking from the Ocean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20th-Century Book of 143 Different Color Shades Shown Through Hand-Dye Bird Feathers
Incredible Photos Capture the Majestic Beauty and Power of Waves
Award-Winning Photographers Share Their Love of Big Animals in Coffee Table Book
Powerful Portraits Visualize the Fear and Pain Black Mothers Face in the U.S.
20 Stellar Books About Outer Space
Stunning Photo of Lightning Bolt Framed by a Double Rainbow

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]