‘Cosmic Baseball’ Revamps Beloved Sport With a Neon Glow and Fans Love It

Baseball has existed in North America since at least the early 19th century, so you'd think there isn't much anyone could do to change the game. However, one collegiate summer team out of Virginia is proving there are still ways to make this classic game fresh and new.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers have been making waves with cosmic baseball, which involves a lot of black lights and vibrant, neon colors. Owner Chris Martin first had the idea in 2023 when the team handed out glow sticks to fans. At the time, Martin didn't think that the idea would be difficult to execute.

“I think we should install black lights, turn off the lights to the stadium itself and let us play baseball,” he tells local news outlet WDBJ. “The idea sounds super really simple. It was honestly just trying to do something that was different than anything that’s ever been done before and why can’t we create a better environment than what we have?”

But making his vision a reality wasn't simple. For starters, black lights large enough to light a stadium didn't exist. So, the team had to work with three companies—JW Electric, Federated Lighting, and Sonaray—to construct specialty equipment. Then, they worked to develop special bats, baseballs, and uniforms that would glow in the dark.

After testing a number of color combinations, the Chili Peppers settled on uniforms that glow neon pink and have yellow pinstripes. Once the aesthetic was complete, it was time to practice. While it took some time for the players to get used to the dark environment, they quickly settled in.

The Chili Peppers have sold out its 2,200-seat stadium for all of the cosmic baseball games, and the players are thrilled to be a part of something new.

“This has never been done before,” shared player Bobby Asycew after a game in late June. “This was just the second cosmic game ever, the other night, and it’s honestly one of the coolest things ever.”

With cosmic baseball making such big waves, we're sure that there will be more games on the roster for next season, and we wouldn't be surprised if other teams explored the idea as well.

