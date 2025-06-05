Home / Science / Health

Study Suggests Nighttime Cuddling May Help Couples Decrease Stress

By Emma Taggart on June 5, 2025
Study Suggests Couples Who Cuddle at Bedtime Have Lower Stress

Photo: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos

A good night’s sleep is key to our well-being, and recent research reveals that sharing a bed with a loved one may offer additional emotional benefits. Psychologist Josh Novak and cognitive development researcher Kaleigh Miller from Auburn University, in Alabama, found that sleeping beside a partner—particularly in intimate positions—can significantly lower stress levels. Their findings indicate that reduced stress contributes to stronger feelings of attachment and emotional security within the relationship.

The study involved 143 heterosexual couples who share a bed, with men averaging 43 years old and women 40. The couples had been together for around 13 years on average, but one impressive duo had nearly reached their 30th anniversary. To make sure the results were accurate, the researchers took other important factors into account—like whether kids or pets often shared the bed. This helped them focus just on the impact of sleeping positions at the beginning of the night.

Even though each individual in the couples had their own preferred sleeping position, they often prioritized being closer to their partner as they drift off to sleep. The researchers explain, “This finding may suggest that individual sleep position may not be a driver or a factor in how a couple chooses to cuddle at night and rather is driven by a desire or need to be close to one’s partner.”

The study found that when partners slept in closer, more intimate positions—like spooning, intertwining limbs, or facing each other—they benefited from reduced stress and increased emotional connection. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the study has some limitations. It only looked at one moment, right at the start of the night, and relied on what couples said about their experiences, rather than direct observation. We can’t say for sure that cuddling causes people to feel more secure. In fact, the researchers believe it likely works both ways and that feeling secure might also make couples more likely to cuddle.

However, choosing to stay physically close at night doesn’t necessarily guarantee a more restful sleep. The researchers suggest, “Perhaps intimate positions are disruptive of sleep because sustaining long cuddling positions may be uncomfortable, may increase body temperature, one or both partners have sleep problems or disorders, or a myriad of other reasons.”

The researchers concluded something many of us probably already know from experience—a quick cuddle as you’re drifting off might be all it takes to get those emotional benefits, even if you both roll over into your usual sleeping spots afterward.

If you don’t have a significant other to sleep beside, there are plenty of other ways to reduce stress and improve your health. Petting a dog, for example, can give us the same benefits of socializing with humans, and a simple walk in nature can do wonders for our stress levels.

Find out more about the study by Novak and Miller on Sage Journals.

Source: “Cuddle buddies”: Couples sleep position closeness at onset is indirectly related to lower insecure attachment through lower couple perceived stress

Related Articles:

Researchers Confirm That Spending Time in Nature Really Does Reduce Your Stress

Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans

You Can Cuddle Some Cute Cows at This Unique Sanctuary in Hawai’i

Study Says Pets May Protect Your Brain’s Cognitive Processing as You Age

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Researchers Will Start Clinical Trials for Artificial Blood Compatible With All Blood Types
Microbiologist Settles Debate on Whether You Should Shower in the Morning or at Night
Scientists From UCLA May Have Discovered a Cure for Hair Loss
Orchestra Conductor Undergoes Groundbreaking Brain Surgery To Treat Parkinson’s Tremors
How Long Does It Take to Form a Habit? Research Says Longer Than You May Think
Over 90% of Schools in England Have Banned Mobile Phone Use

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Paralyzed Man Is Able To Stand on His Own Again Thanks to Breakthrough Stem Cell Trials
“Bionic Girl” Debuts New Wireless Hands That Even Work When Detached From the Main Prosthetic
Scientists Develop Antiviral Chewing Gum Fighting Up to 95% of Flu and Herpes Virus Transmission
Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson’s Disease Is Helping To Pave the Way for a Medical Breakthrough
More People Are Being Prescribed To Go to Museums and Showing Positive Results Around the World
Breakthrough Ultrasound Therapy Cures Man Who Had Tremors in His Hand for Over 30 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.