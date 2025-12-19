Home / Science / Health

Scientists and Psychologists Agree That Life Gets Better Once You Start Practicing Gratitude

By Emma Taggart on December 19, 2025
Best stage in life is when you practice gratitude

Photo: AndreyPopov /Depositphotos

While some people say their school years were the best of their lives, others believe life only gets better with age. Spanish psychologist and author Rafael Santandreu offers a different take, arguing that the “best stage” of life isn’t tied to how old you are—it begins the moment you shift your mindset toward gratitude, and that can happen at any time.

“Many people think that the best stage of life is childhood or youth. But I’ll tell you something: the best stage is when you start to think clearly,” says Santandreu in an Instagram post (translated from Spanish). “When you stop complaining, stop dramatizing, and start to truly appreciate everything you have: your body, your freedom, your loved ones, the simple fact of being alive.” He adds, “That’s when true happiness begins. And the best part is that it doesn't depend on age. It can start today!”

Santandreu’s theory is also backed by science. Research shows that practicing gratitude doesn’t just lift your mood, but can also lead to measurable changes in the brain. And according to the American Brain Foundation, practicing gratitude can improve your emotional resiliance, help you eat better, and improve sleep. Having a more positive mindset can also help reduce stress, depression, and anxiety, lowering the risk of related health issues.

Practicing gratitude each day helps you see your experiences through a more positive lens, making it easier to appreciate the present moment. But how do you put it into practice? One simple approach is to keep a daily gratitude journal, taking a few moments to note the small things you’re thankful for. You can also express appreciation outwardly, by sending a thank-you note, email, or message to someone who’s made a difference in your life. Meditation offers another proven way to cultivate gratitude, creating space to slow down, reflect, and focus on what you value the most.

Check out the video below for more insight into how gratitude rewires your brain.

The “best stage” of life isn’t tied to how old you are—it begins the moment you shift your mindset toward gratitude.

Source: Rafael Santandreu; Does Gratitude Rewire Your Brain?

