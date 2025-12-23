Home / Science / Health

Immersive Wellness Spa Will Blend Art and Science With Traditional Bathing Practices

By Sara Barnes on December 23, 2025

Submersive Immersive Wellness

The advent of bathhouses can be traced back to at least 2500 BCE, and their rejuvenating properties remain popular today. But what if, beyond the mineral pools, steam rooms, and ice baths, art played a role in this wellness experience? Submersive is doing just that. As the world’s first immersive art bathhouse, it will blend art, science, and traditional bathing practices to take you “beyond relaxation into elevated states of consciousness.” It’s slated to open in Austin, Texas, in 2026.

Submersive was founded by one of Meow Wolf’s co-founders, Corvas Brinkerhoff. Meow Wolf creates large-scale, interactive, and engrossing art experiences designed to transport you into “fantastic realms.” So, if there was anyone who was to evolve the bathhouse experience, it was Brinkerhoff.

It was over a decade after Meow Wolf that Brinkerhoff began to seriously consider his next calling—a reinvention of the wellness space. Brinkerhoff’s life, while filled with incredible experiences, has also been marked by addiction, depression, and loss. Through support, he’s healed. Now, he wants to create transformative experiences for others.

“Where to begin?” he shared with Forbes. “A world bathhouse tour, heartbreak, a dream team of visionaries, getting off the rocketship, leaping into the unknown.” For research, Brinkerhooff visited 16 countries and over 75 of the world’s best spas, bathhouses, and hot springs to understand the communal tradition of bathing. Those experiences, along with assembling a team of “world changers and visionaries,” are helping bring Submersive to life.

Lighting, sound, video, and interactivity will be part of the cutting-edge bahthouse alongside saunas, cold plunges, hot baths, and steam rooms. The artful elements won’t be there to distract, but to help heal and elevate. “Immersive Wellness leverages the inherent draw and dynamism of immersive experiences and deepens it with direct benefit to your well-being,” Brinkerhoff explains.

“Entertainment can give you a wonderful, albeit temporary reprieve from your day-to-day life. A wellness experience can make your life forever better. Immersive Wellness can not only capture the best of both, but unlocks new and transformational capabilities.”

Submersive will be the world’s first immersive art bathhouse when it opens in Austin, Texas, in 2026.

Submersive Immersive Wellness

It will blend art, science, and traditional bathing practices to take you “beyond relaxation into elevated states of consciousness.”

Submersive Immersive Wellness

Submersive: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Submersive.

Related Articles:

Sleek Modular Wellness System Is a Sauna, Steambath, and Plunge Pool in One

Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors

Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors

This 15-Minute Activity Is Proven To Reduce Anxiety and Improve Mental Health

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists and Psychologists Agree That Life Gets Better Once You Start Practicing Gratitude
New Study Suggests Alzheimer’s Disease Could Be Slowed by Walking 5,000 Steps a Day
New Study Finds Tattoo Ink May Weaken Our Lymphatic and Immune Systems
This 15-Minute Activity Is Proven To Reduce Anxiety and Improve Mental Health
Nike Announces World’s First Powered Footwear To Help People Walk Faster and Farther
New Study Says That Going to Art Galleries Can Improve Your Health and Wellness

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Study Says Listening to Music Could Lower Dementia Risk by Over 30%
New Study Finds That Early Exposure to Peanuts Helped 60,000 Children Avoid Allergies
The Record-Breaking Longest Living Siblings in the World All Ate This Hearty Dish Every Day
Having a Purpose in Life Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia, New Research Finds
Doctors Have Successfully Treated Huntington’s Disease for the First Time
Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.