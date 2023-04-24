Home / Architecture

Tranquil Pavilion Design Look Like It’s Levitating Over the Water

By Sara Barnes on April 24, 2023
Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

When you get away, you really want to be away? If that’s the case, then the Crystal Lake Pavilion might be the perfect place for you. The conceptual design by Marc Thorpe Design is proposed for the West Catskills region of New York. It's imagined as a space that is situated in the middle of a 32-acre body of water and is only accessible by boat. Perhaps its most striking feature, the building is designed to look like the entire thing is floating over the water, taking advantage of the serene surroundings.

Encircling the water is a 497-acre wild forest that is home to a variety of flora and fauna, so it's natural that the Crystal Lake Pavilion would be a place meant for reflection. Thrope envisions that meditation and yoga classes would happen there along with group therapy. But no matter the activity, it'd be a stunning view. The entire king post timber frame would be clad in transparent glazing intended to highlight the beauty of the scenery. It'd be situated on a central concrete post in the lake bed, which from certain angles would give the illusion that the building is levitating.

Although a concept for now, Thorpe's immersive space would certainly make anyone feel one with nature.

Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

Crystal Lake Pavilion by Marc Thorpe Designs

Photo: Visualization by Truetopia

