Eco-Friendly Lodge Gives a Campground Experience with the Perks of a Luxury Hotel

If you are looking to live out your campground fantasies and connect with nature, but want to do so without sacrificing luxury, the Oculis Lodge is just what you're looking for. Located between Seattle and Vancouver, Oculis Lodge is located in the Cascades, close to Mount Baker. Surrounded by seven acres of undeveloped land, each of the 12 sustainably made domes is equipped with everything you need to immerse yourself in the outdoors while enjoying the comforts of a hotel.

Every 700-square-foot dome is made from recycled concrete and reclaimed wood. Thanks to their airform construction, the domes take 50% less energy to heat and cool than conventionally built structures. That means you can enjoy your vacation while also feeling good about the impact the lodge is making on the environment.

Equipped with a king-sized bed, the one-bedroom domes can sleep up to six guests thanks to two queen-sized beds located in a loft area. A 15-foot skylight, or oculus, provides incredible opportunities for stargazing. And, in fact, every dome also has a telescope to help guests take in the night sky. Guests can also ensure their kitchens are fully stocked by shopping the lodge's online store for organic fruits and vegetables that will be delivered prior to arrival.

There are also plenty of ways to enjoy the great outdoors. Each dome has an outdoor patio with a dedicated workout space, fire pit, private jacuzzi, and personal sauna. The lodge's location close to Mount Baker also makes it a wonderful stay for anyone who loves to hike, bike, or ski.

Through a crowdfunding campaign, Oculis Lodge is providing a chance for early access to get the best deals on stays. As dates are limited, stays are sure to book quickly. The special pricing now available is good for any date in the future, with no restrictions, so be sure to act fast before the campaign ends.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Oculis Lodge.

