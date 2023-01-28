Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

Expandable Cabin Slides Open So You Can Always Sleep Under the Stars

By Jessica Stewart on January 28, 2023
ANNA Stay Cabin

Inspired by his love of nature and its healing abilities, designer Caspar Schols created a cabin that slides open for an unparalleled indoor-outdoor experience. ANNA Stay is the newest iteration of this cabin. Made from timber and glass, ANNA has two sliding shells that are adapted to any climate and can be separated when you want a breath of fresh air.

When completely closed, ANNA's interior comprises a large living area that takes up most of the footprint. An indoor bathroom with a shower and a kitchen, as well as a storage closet, take up the back part of the cabin, which also has a lofted sleeping area. For a touch of luxury, a soaking tub is integrated into the floor of the living area. But the real magic is the ability to transform the floor plan according to the season and climate.

“In wintertime, the insulated wooden shell of ANNA keeps the warmth inside like a thick winter coat,” shares Schols. “In spring or autumn, the glass keeps the rain outside or lets the sun in to warm up the space. If it warms up too much, you can either slide and close the wooden layer to keep the coolness inside or slide the glass layer open to let a cool wind enter. In all seasons you can live and sleep under the glass or in the outdoors with protective layers within reach.”

Aerial Photo of ANNA Stay Cabin

This flexibility is a key component of ANNA Stay. In taking advantage of it, Schols hopes that people will connect with nature in a deeper way. “Most people in developed countries have never slept outdoors in their lives, let alone woken up under a massive motherly tree or fell asleep with the sound of the wind blowing through the trees. It’s our dream to create a network of ANNA’s to contribute to a world in which people have the freedom to live passionately and consciously as part of nature.”

Dubbing the cabin a “spaceship” designed to bring people back to Earth, Schols is passionate about bringing ANNA to a wider public. It's manufactured with a modular design that makes it possible to erect quickly and, in most cases, without the need for a foundation. In addition, it's designed in a way that at some point in the future 80% of the components could be created by a 3D printer, which could dramatically bring down costs.

For now, the ANNA Stay is available for pre-order and, in the Netherlands, an off-grid version is available. Production is expected to begin in 2023 and, in the meantime, Schols is already working on his next version—ANNA Meet. Set to be released in 2024, this iteration is an open gathering space for friends, colleagues, or family.

ANNA Stay is an expandable cabin that allows for a unique connection with nature.

Aerial Photo of an Expandable CabinExpandable Cabin on the Water

The floor plan is flexible and can be configured in several different ways according to the season.

Sliding and Expanding Cabin in the SnowInterior of Expandable CabinGirl Sliding Cabin Closed

 

The cabin sleeps three adults and has a full bath and kitchen.

Interior of Expanding CabinInterior of Cabin ANNA

There's even a soaking tub integrated into the open living space.

Soaking Tub Integrated into the Floor of a Cabin

ANNA Stay was designed to help people get in touch with nature and enjoy its magic.

Aerial Photo of ANNA Stay CabinANNA Stay CabinANNA Stay Cabin

The cabin is now available for pre-order, with production set to begin this year.

ANNA Stay CabinANNA Stay CabinCabin ANNA: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cabin ANNA.

Related Articles:

Arcana Mirrored Cabins Seem To Disappear Into the Surrounding Forests

Adjoining A-Frame Cabins Allows Families To Enjoy the Beauty of the Forest Apart

Enjoy the Northern Lights From Bed When You Stay In These Glass Cabins in Iceland

Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This YouTube Channel Takes You on Fascinating Tours of Tiny Homes Around the World
Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel
Tiny Home With Greenhouse and Porch Swing Lets You Live Large in a Small Space
Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels
Man Previously Experiencing Homelessness Is the First To Live in a 3D-Printed Tiny Home
Airstream Updated Its Popular Travel Trailer Making It Easier To Work From Home on the Go

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Floating ‘Woodnest’ Cabins Are Tiny Self-Supported Treehouses in the Norwegian Forest
7 Work-From-Home Shed Makers Offering a Stylish Way To Get Some Much-Needed Space
This Company Will Renovate a School Bus Into a Chic Home for You
6 Prefab Shed Makers Crafting Chic Modern Architecture for Your Backyard
This Company Will Give You a Tiny House for Free

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.